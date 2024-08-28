5 Costco Items To Stop Buying Due to Inflation

Whether stocking up for the next big holiday bash or simply trying to feed your family, you might want to reassess your Costco shopping list. Food in general has become almost unaffordable due to higher inflation that doesn’t seem to be backing down.

However, because of the membership fee (or higher expectations), customers seem to cut Costco zero slack.

Costco gets shade from even the most loyal customers for failing to keep prices competitive. Social media is currently abuzz with common criticisms targeting some of the warehouse retailer’s most popular stock, although this isn’t a phenomenon restricted to the wholesale club. But is it really Costco’s fault?

Despite inflation, Costco still enjoys a solid reputation with its broad consumer demographic. Before the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and pandemic-era supply chain disruptions catalyzed inflation, large households loved Costco because it was where they could buy enough bacon and bread for a week — and get a bargain while doing so. Further, Costco’s loss leaders gave the company a natural edge. Is that still the case for everything Costco carries, though?

GOBankingRates took a deeper dive into Costco items to stop buying due to inflation.

Coffee

If you like the ease and accessibility of having your morning cup of Joe ready to go, look out. Coffee grounds prices have been steadily rising since 2019. In 2022 alone, it spiked an additional 39%. That trend continues in 2024.

If that sounds like a non-caffeinated wake-up call, it might be time to switch to whole-bean coffee and grind your daily brew at home. Think about buying in bulk, which Costco is famous for, or looking into their generic brand, Kirkland, for better deals on coffee.

Olive Oil

A staple for cooking in nearly every kitchen is olive oil. For a long time, Costco customers have relied on the mega-store to supply Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil for a reasonable price. However, the cost of olive oil has spiked lately and could continue to rise.

According to Eat This, Not That (ETNT), one Costco customer recently found a “two-count pack of 3-liter Kirkland Signature Refined Olive Oil bottles selling for $50.99” in their local warehouse. Additionally, ETNT reported that a Brooklyn Costco saw a spike in olive oil from $16.99 to $24.99 between March 2023 and this year.

Gas

Your Costco membership entitles you to all sorts of discounts, but one particular perk that members love to rave about is cheaper gas than regular fill-up stations.

Costco, according to The Street, has quietly raised the price of gasoline to be competitive in the marketplace.

“When we do our competitive price shops on gas, which we do weekly at every gas station we operate with neighboring competitive gas stations, our value proposition is increased — an increased number of cents per gallon than we’ve ever seen,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti said in early 2024.

Meat

Carnivores, perhaps it’s time to shop for your favorite cuts of meat elsewhere. Costco’s been known for having terrific deals on beef, poultry, seafood and pork — until inflation came and stuck a fork in the overall price of meat.

To be a meat eater is incredibly expensive, with beef prices up as much as 11% over 2023 — part of an ongoing trend over the past three years. So unless inflation dies down, it’s smart to try some vegetarian meals the next time you go shopping at Costco.

Tumblers

They’re good for keeping drinks at their desired temperature and cutting down on the waste of disposable cups, but tumblers — specifically Yeti brand — have recently gotten pricier. What was once an affordable option for a reusable beverage container might now be outside the regular Costco shopper’s budget.

If you still plan on buying tumblers at Costco, look out for deals like the ThermoFlask 32-ounce Insulated Standard Straw Tumblers, which come in a pack of two.

Lily Hansen contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Costco Items To Stop Buying Due to Inflation

