5 Budget-Friendly Reasons To Take a Fall Vacation

As kids settle back into their school routines and “Summer Fridays” at the office end, fewer people think about travel. With demand down, prices for airfare and hotels also drop. You may also experience smaller crowds. Fall is considered a “shoulder season,” where the weather is still nice enough to enjoy in many parts of the world, but not ideal for everyone.

Check Out: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Read Next: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

If you can fit a fall trip into your schedule, here are five reasons why it’s better for your budget.

Airline Fares Drop

Average ticket prices for domestic flights are $100 less in early September than they were during the summer, according to Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook. If you’re planning an international trip, wait until the week of October 20, when prices will be an average of $260 lower per ticket.

Learn More: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Some destinations offer cheaper flights than others. Travelers to Honolulu, Seattle, London and Dublin offer fares 15% lower in the fall than they were this summer.

You’ll Find Hotels Rooms for Less

As with flights, hotel rooms tend to cost more throughout the summer and then spike again during the winter holidays, from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. But if you book a U.S. hotel in early November, beating the holiday crowds, you can save as much as 10% off the average price, and 16% off December’s peak prices, according to travel booking engine KAYAK.

October is the best time to plan international travel, with hotels listed at 7% cheaper than average.

Plenty of Free and Fun Activities

Top U.S. tourist destinations like Chicago, New York City, and Central Florida are simply more bearable, weather-wise, in the fall. Plus, you can enjoy tons of free or low-cost outdoor activities without melting in the heat. For instance, New York hosts the Feast of San Gennaro from September 12 – 22, 2024.

Fall is also the perfect time for hiking, biking, and leaf-peeking across many parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

Hurricane Season in the Caribbean Could Mean Cheaper Cruises

Hurricane season runs from June to November in popular Caribbean destinations. But if you don’t mind taking chances, and are willing to invest in travel insurance, you can save money booking your cruise for this time. According to Delta Cruises, mid to late September may offer the best prices, so you’d better start packing!

Fall Is Perfect for Overlanding and Camping

If your idea of adventure means the great outdoors, burgers on the grill, evenings around a bonfire, and hiking by day, fall is the perfect time. Camping or overlanding, a form of camping where you steer clear of established campsites and focus on the journey rather than the destination, can get costly if you insist on the latest gear and gadgets. But if you keep it simple, either type of excursion provides a great opportunity to see the country and save money.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Budget-Friendly Reasons To Take a Fall Vacation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.