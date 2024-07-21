5 Budget Friendly Accommodations During the Summer Olympics 2024

While billions of spectators from all around the world will soon tune in to watch gold medal performances at this year’s Olympic games, millions more will have the opportunity to watch the games live in Paris. If you’re one of the lucky ones but haven’t booked your hotel room yet, don’t worry.

Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

We’ve compiled a list of budget-friendly accommodations that will keep you comfortable during your stay and are within a short distance of most Olympic venues.

Hotel Luxor

Conveniently located along the Issy-les-Moulineaux, Hotel Luxor offers a 24-hour reception area with free Wi-Fi, private restrooms, and only a quick walk to the Corentin Celton Metro Station and Paris Versailles exhibition centre. Accommodations cover everything from 2 twin beds to a “Triple Room” perfect for a young family of four to five.

The hotel offers 39 rooms in a comfortable setting, in-room flat-screen TVs and complimentary toiletries.

Depending on the room you choose, rates range between $300 and $450+ per night. Be sure to ask about local parking, as nothing is available on-site.

Hotel Rochechouart

Guests already members of Orso Hotel will be happy to know that Hotel Rochechouart is an excellent addition to our list. This boutique 105-room Parisian hotel is located at the foot of the Butte Montmartre.

Guests can choose from a smaller, twin-sized bed to a large Junior Suite for larger families. You’ll also be treated to breakfast with locally sourced coffees and teas or gourmet dining on the hotel rooftop.

Best of all, you’ll be located just north of the major events in Paris center and south of Saint-Denis, where the aquatic center is located. Rates range from $200 to $350 per night.

“The rooms, with their subdued colors and natural, woody materials, offer a cozy retreat,” says Ladell Carter, Founder and Lead Travel Designer at Royal Expression Travel.

Carter went on to say, “The highlight (of Hotel Rochechouart) is the Rooftop Bar on the 9th floor, a hidden terrace with panoramic views of Montmartre, the Sacré-C?”ur, the Eiffel Tower, and La Défense. Open to outside customers from 5 pm, it’s perfect for tea-time, snacks, or a quick break. The restaurant, with its original blue mosaic floors and Art Deco-inspired decor, offers a glimpse of 1930s Paris.”

Hotel Sookie & Coffee Shop

Located on Rue Commines, you can easily find public transportation or enjoy a long walk to the 4E Arrondissement or Bastille neighborhoods from the Hotel Sookie. This newer hotel features 31 comfortable rooms with interesting art and décor. Air conditioning, premium bedding and free Wi-Fi make your stay feel more comfortable.

Of course, a big reason why some people choose this hotel is the on-site coffee shop. Open most of the day, you can get a coffee for the road or enjoy a full meal with delicious foods featured on the shop’s Instagram. Most nights will run around $280 to $350 for a smaller room.

Hotel Des Grandes Ecoles

We suggest the Hotel Des Grande Ecoles for those wishing more privacy during their stay. Nestled along the left bank of the Seine in the center of Paris, this quiet boutique hotel is only a short distance from the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Many consider this hotel’s 51 rooms a “country oasis” with a more relaxed feel and classic styling. Enjoy a morning breakfast in the garden, or open your private French doors and take in everything Paris right from your room.

Free Wi-Fi, an extremely helpful concierge and on-site international power adapters make your stay all the more relaxing as you prepare for long days touring the various Olympic venues. Expect to pay anywhere from $190 to $250 per night.

Hotel Saint Germain

Finally, there is the 4-star Hotel Saint Germain. Located on Paris’s Left Bank, it’s a five-story private residence with 29 rooms that will make you feel at home.

Rooms include a courtesy tray, Wi-Fi, slippers, toiletries and even a bottle of water to help you acclimate to the hot summer months during the games. There is an on-site bar with breakfast and room service for those needing a night in after a long day watching the games.

Availability is going quickly, but at only $200 to $265 per night, you can see why this central location is so popular with Olympic attendees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Budget Friendly Accommodations During the Summer Olympics 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.