4Global Plc Announces Shift in Major Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

4 Global Plc (GB:4GBL) has released an update.

4Global Plc has reported a change in major holdings with Scobie Dickinson Ward increasing its voting rights from 11.70% to 12.12%, marking a significant shift in shareholder influence. This development may intrigue investors and analysts tracking the company’s ownership dynamics and potential impacts on stock performance.

