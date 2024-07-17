4 Stocks That Could Rise if Trump Wins the Election

November 5, Election Day in the U.S., isn’t far away now. So, it’s a good time to consider the stocks that might rise if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. My current picks are Truth Social (DJT), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), Intel (INTC), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

This is a diverse array of companies and stocks, but they all have a connection to Trump in one way or another. You certainly don’t have to buy any or all of these four stocks, but if Trump wins the election in November, you’ll probably be glad that you conducted your due diligence on these stock picks.

Truth Social (NASDAQ:DJT)

Truth Social is a social media company that’s owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which is led by Trump. Certainly, this would be the most obvious company to benefit from a Trump win in November.

As evidence of this, DJT stock rocketed higher after Trump survived an assassination attempt this past weekend. Generally speaking, this stock tends to move with the overall sentiment surrounding Trump and his political ups and downs.

If you’re highly focused on robust financials and positive cash flow, then Truth Social stock might not be your cup of tea. However, if you expect the Truth Social social media platform to benefit from Trump potentially regaining the White House, then you might choose to pick up a few shares of DJT stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Could Trump be the “crypto president” in 2025? Anything is possible, and between Trump and President Joe Biden, Trump appears to be the more crypto-friendly candidate. This could be good news for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining companies like Marathon Digital Holdings.

Encouragingly, Marathon Digital Holdings flipped to profitability and has reported positive EPS for three consecutive quarters. Furthermore, in this year’s first quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings earned $1.26 per share, while the consensus estimate only called for $0.02 per share.

Plus, Marathon Digital Holdings is among the most active Bitcoin miners in the U.S. In June, the company had an operating fleet consisting of approximately 250,000 Bitcoin miners. Thus, MARA stock might be an ideal pick for Bitcoin bulls in anticipation of a possible Trump administration.

What Is the Price Target for MARA Stock?

On TipRanks, MARA is a Hold, based on one Buy, four Holds, and one Sell rating in the past three months. The average Marathon Digital Holdings stock price target is $21.20, implying 14.3% downside potential.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel might seem like an unexpected Trump pick. However, note that INTC stock rallied today, even while other chip stocks were mostly in the red.

One of the reasons for this is that Trump reportedly said, “Taiwan should pay us for defense… Taiwan doesn’t give us anything.” Consequently, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock sank — but what might be bad for Taiwan Semiconductor might also be good for Intel. After all, Intel seeks to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor as a global chip-foundry business.

Furthermore, Trump might favor domestic chip production and disincentivize foreign-made chip imports. Hence, Intel stock could get a long-term boost from a potential Trump administration.

What Is the Price Target for INTC Stock?

On TipRanks, INTC comes in as a Hold, based on three Buys, 24 Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Intel stock price target is $38.02, implying 8.5% upside potential.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Are you ready to get defensive with a well-known Aerospace & Defense pick? Trump would likely want to firm up the country’s military presence, and Lockheed Martin is a supplier of defense systems and equipment to the U.S. government.

Lockheed Martin has been consistently profitable for a long time and has a good track record of beating Wall Street’s consensus quarterly EPS estimates. Moreover, Lockheed Martin offers a forward annual dividend yield of 2.68%, which is substantially higher than the average Industrial Goods sector dividend yield of 1.639%.

Overall, Lockheed Martin is a solid defense business that’s likely to withstand any political or economic scenario. Be aware, though, that Lockheed Martin is expected to report its second-quarter 2024 earnings results soon, so new data might change the outlook for this company. For the long term, however, Lockheed Martin may be poised for growth if Trump wins the upcoming election.

What Is the Price Target for LMT Stock?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, LMT is a Hold, based on two Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell rating in the past three months. The average Lockheed Martin stock price target is $485.45, implying 2.3% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Now, you have four highly diversified stock picks for a possible Trump presidency: Truth Social, Marathon Digital Holdings, Intel, and Lockheed Martin. You might have previously imagined that these four companies would have nothing in common, but they could all benefit if Trump wins this year’s election.

The idea here isn’t to overload your portfolio on these four stocks. Instead, you can use TipRanks’ tools to stay informed on these stock picks and, if you’re ready, consider a reasonably-sized share position in any or all of them.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.