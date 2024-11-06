4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and other metrics.



A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. Vertex VERX, American Express AXP, Raymond James Financial RJF and Adobe ADBE are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy offers ideal investment options utilizing the best value and growth investing features. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The stocks have solid prospects based on cash flow, revenues, EPS, etc.

Growth Metrics

A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 20% ideal.



Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last five-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 20% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (in the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE than the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios are less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four of the five stocks that made it through the screen:



Vertex provides tax technology solutions like tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally across the United States and the international market. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company's core advantage lies in its cloud-based indirect tax solutions, which have become increasingly critical as businesses navigate complex global tax regulations. A significant growth driver is the increasing digitalization of tax compliance globally. As governments worldwide implement real-time tax reporting requirements and digital tax initiatives, Vertex's solutions become more essential for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. Their strategic expansion into international markets, particularly in Europe and Latin America, positions them well to capitalize on these trends.



Vertex has gained 62.2% in the year-to-date period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.49%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VERX’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at 56 cents per share over the past 30 days.



American Express Company is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. Its growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues. AXP completed 40 products globally in 2024, with several more expected by 2024-end. The enhanced value provided will contribute to strong customer engagement and fee-based revenue growth. This approach recently saw success with the U.S. Consumer Gold Card refresh, which resulted in high new account sign-ups and strong retention.



Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carries higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. American Express’ solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and prudent deployment of capital via buybacks and dividends.



American Express Company has gained 47.4% in the year-to-date period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.53%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2024 earnings has moved north by 2% to $13.40 per share over the past 30 days.



Raymond James Financial provides financial services mainly in the United States and Canada. Strategic acquisitions, which enhance its product offerings, diversify revenues and expand its footprint, are expected to continue bolstering the top line. Our estimate for net revenues implies a CAGR of 6.9% by fiscal 2026. The company's solid liquidity position will likely keep its capital distribution activities sustainable.



The majority of Raymond James’ businesses have been performing relatively well amid stiff competition. The PCG segment remains one of the key contributors to revenue growth. Net revenues in the segment reflected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% over the last three fiscal years ended 2023. The uptrend continued during the first nine months of fiscal 2024.



Raymond James Financial has gained 31.3% in the year-to-date period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.78%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RJF’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved north by 5.6% to $10.73 per share over the past 30 days.



Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. Adobe picks up licensing fees from customers, which form the bulk of its revenues. The company also offers technical support and education, which account for the balance.



Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving top-line growth. Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat are encouraging. Adobe’s strong market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation remain positives.



ADBE has lost 18.5% in the year-to-date period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.59%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal 2024 earnings has remained steady at $4.66 per share over the past 30 days.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

