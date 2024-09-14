4 Florida Cities People Are Moving to the Most Right Now

Florida continues to attract homebuyers in 2024, with four of its cities ranking among the top 10 U.S. destinations for movers, according to a recent Redfin study.



Check Out: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

For You: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

To determine the cities on this list, Redfin analyzed a sample of around 2 million of their website users who were searching for a home and subtracted the number of searchers who were looking to move out of a metro area from those looking to move into it between June 2024 and August 2024.

This migration analysis revealed the following four Florida cities with high inbound moves.

Sarasota

At No. 2 on the list, Sarasota is known as Florida’s “Cultural Coast,” and offers a range of museums, festivals and shows, as well as attractions and adventures, like flamingo feeding and ziplining. Redfin reported 4,400 net inflow.

The median sale price of Sarasota homes in August 2024 was $484,000, a nearly 13% price reduction from this time last year. Most of the Sarasota home searchers were from New York, possibly seeking a winter respite from the cold northern winters.

Orlando

Known for being the home to Walt Disney World, Orlando is also home to over a dozen theme parks, including Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND and SeaWorld. But that’s not all Orlando offers for its residents. According to Visit Orlando, it takes 121 days to experience everything there is to do in the city, and living there means there’s lots of time to explore.

Home prices in Orlando fell just under $400,000 in August 2024, up nearly 13% from the previous year but still under the national median sale price of $433,339. Net inflow of 4,100 made Orlando number four on the list.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral, located near Fort Myers on the Caloosahatchee River, reported 4,100 net inflows. The city offers plenty of boating opportunities and other water and outdoor activities, like kayaking and fishing, along its 400 miles of canals. There are also lots of waterfront homes throughout the area. The median home price in Cape Coral is $385,000, and most of the inbound searches came from Miami.

Tampa

Located on the western side of Florida, Tampa has access to three bays — Old Tampa Bay, Hillsborough Bay, and Tampa Bay — offering the opportunity for waterfront access and lots of water activities. Homes in Tampa are selling for a median price of $445,000, a slight reduction from last year’s prices. Redfin puts the net inflow to Tampa at 3,100 with many of those searches coming from New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Florida Cities People Are Moving to the Most Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.