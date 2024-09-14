4 Best Selling Items on Etsy for 2024

Etsy is one of the most popular marketplaces for sellers running small businesses, and you can often find a worthwhile deal while browsing different online storefronts.

“Etsy was founded as a marketplace for handmade goods, but you can also sell vintage items, craft supplies and digital items on the website,” US News has reported. On Etsy, customers can find goods that are not available on other online marketplaces like Amazon. Additionally, using Etsy allows customers to directly support creators running online stores, rather than supporting large corporations.

If you’re lucky and you know how to find the right online store, goods are even cheaper on Etsy than they are on other marketplaces. Of course, it may take a bit of research and digging into the storefronts. It is advised to compare prices with other online retailers when shopping on Etsy.

Here are Etsy’s most popular items for 2024. It might be a good idea to stock up on some of these products now while they’re hot.

Planners

With back to school in full swing, and the new year approaching quicker than you might think, planners essential to stay organized and set future goals.

Some Etsy shops are selling 2025 planners already, while others are selling 2024. The option is there to buy this years planners, or stock up for next year. Planners offered on Etsy can be physical and shipped to your doorstep, and and some Etsy sellers also sell digital planners that can be downloaded directly to your dekstop or mobile device.

Election Merchandise

Election items are all the rage as the 2024 election quickly approaches. Etsy is the perfect place to find articles of clothing representing your presidential candidate of choice. Some of these items are highly customizable, including bumper stickers

By using Etsy to buy personalized merchandise supporting this year’s election, you can find custom goods that you would not find elsewhere in support of the candidate you are voting for.

Jewelry

Jewelry is another popular item that Etsy storefronts have availabale for sale. Jewelry such as earrings, rings and necklaces are just some of the pieces that Etsy stores offer.

Due to the nature of Etsy’s platform, and the ability to custom items, personalized items like lockets with photos and bracelets with initials are incredibly popular.

“There is lots of stuff for sale on Etsy and you have to wade through it to get to the treasures – but the treasures are worth it, and the hurt is part of the fun,” said Diamonds in the Library, a blog that specializes in jewelry.

It may be worth your time to poke around and Etsy and see what sort of jewelry catches your eye. Be sure to do your due diligence, reading reviews and researching the sellers so you do not end up spending more than you should.

Online Courses

One unique product that Etsy offers is courses. Whether its courses on growing a successful Etsy business or marketing yourself as a real estate agent, Etsy has many paid resources to provide.

Some of Etsy’s most popular courses for 2024 include: “Learn how to Sell on Amazon” and “30-Day Etsy Successs Plan.”.

Most courses offered on Etsy are available for digital download. With digital download, you can easily download the course to your device and always have the information on hand to refer to whenever needed.

If you are thinking about starting an online business, Etsy has some valuable resources that can help you get your foot in the door and potentially become a successful business owner.

Conclusion

Etsy certainly has some products that you cannot find on Amazon or any other marketplace that doesn’t support small creators. Additionally, Etsy offers limitless customization on items that are relevant to our current times. It may be worth it to browse Etsy shops and find goods that fit your needs — and if you search hard enough, you can find what you want at a reasonable price.

