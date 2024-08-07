4 Analysts Have This To Say About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 15.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Pactiv Evergreen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pactiv Evergreen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pactiv Evergreen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pactiv Evergreen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pactiv Evergreen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pactiv Evergreen analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. It operates in two segments: Foodservice, Food and Beverage Merchandising. These segments manufacture products such as food containers, drinkware, tableware, service ware, ready-to-eat food containers, clear rigid-display containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, printed cartons, spouts & filling machines, and other products. It generates the majority of its revenue from Food and Beverage Merchandising. The company's geographical segments are the United States, the Rest of North America, and Others, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Pactiv Evergreen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pactiv Evergreen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Pactiv Evergreen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pactiv Evergreen's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pactiv Evergreen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pactiv Evergreen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PTVE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.