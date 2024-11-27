3P Learning Ltd. Updates Unquoted Securities Disclosure

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd. announced a correction to a previous notice regarding the issue, conversion, or payment of unquoted securities. The update specifically addresses a change in the list of key management personnel disclosed. This adjustment highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate reporting in its financial disclosures.

