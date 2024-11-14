News & Insights

3D Systems announces Sauber Motorsports selected its 3D printing tech

November 14, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

3D Systems (DDD) announced Sauber Motorsports, a Swiss motorsport engineering company, has selected 3D Systems’ latest polymer 3D printing technologies to accelerate innovation. Sauber intends to add 10 3D Systems 3D printers – eight SLA 750 Dual and two PSLA 270 – to its manufacturing workflow. The combination of these industry-leading technologies along with 3D Systems’ Accura Composite PIV, Accura Xtreme, and Figure 4(R) ceramic-filled materials will increase Sauber’s production capacity for wind tunnel parts: enabling the team to maintain its position as a leading competitor.

