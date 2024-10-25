360 Capital REIT Director Increases Stake

360 Capital REIT (AU:TOT) has released an update.

360 Capital REIT has announced a change in the interest of its Director, David van Aanholt, who has acquired an additional 2,659 ordinary units through the September 2024 Quarter Distribution Reinvestment Plan, increasing his holdings to 153,178 units. This move reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s performance and growth strategy.

