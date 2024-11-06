333D Limited’s AGM Success and Future Innovations

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited reported successful outcomes at its Annual General Meeting on November 7, 2024, with all resolutions passed by the shareholders. The company continues to explore opportunities in digital creation and 3D printing technologies, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to innovation in digital capture and asset management. Investors and market enthusiasts may find 333D’s focus on cutting-edge technologies promising for future growth.

