3 Virtus Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Virtus Investment Partners offers a multi-manager, multi-strategy investment approach, providing access to various top-tier managers and subadvisors. Through a team of seasoned professionals, Virtus combines the flexibility of a boutique firm with the resources of a larger company and aims to deliver strong, sustainable returns. Virtus also prioritizes incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment strategies, demonstrating its dedication to long-term gains. These factors make Virtus a strong option for those seeking responsible and impactful investment opportunities.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Virtus mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value PQNAX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations. PQNAX employs a value investing approach, targeting companies with attractive valuations and strong fundamentals.

Paul A. Magnuson has been the lead manager of PQNAX since Jun 7, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Truist Financial Corp (2.1%), Stepan Co (2%) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

PQNAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.1% and 8.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. PQNAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset PDPAX seeks capital appreciation by investing in affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and ETFs.PDPAX advisors select underlying funds that primarily invest in real assets.

Daniel J. Petrisko has been the lead manager of PDPAX since Feb 28, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Virtus Global Infrastructure Fund (26.2%), Virtus Global Real Estate(26%) and Virtus Select MLP & Energy (16.9%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

PDPAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.4% and 6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.50%. PDPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Virtus AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund GAFAX aims to gain exposure to global equity, bond, currency, and commodity markets using derivatives and direct investments. GAFAX typically utilizes futures, forwards, and swaps on various securities, indices, currencies and commodities.

Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Physicians Realty Trust (0.4%), American Financial Group, Inc. (0.4%) and eBay Inc. (0.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

GAFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.49%. GAFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

