3 Things All Parents Should Know About Social Security Survivor Benefits for Their Children

You may think of Social Security as something that benefits only retirees. After all, it’s a program that aims to help those who enter retirement. However, Social Security can also help families in times of need. Children may be among those who qualify for support.

About 2.7 million children receive Social Security. That’s according to the Social Security Administration, which reported that more than half of those children receive benefits after the death of a parent. Nearly 98 out of 100 children in the U.S. may receive Social Security if a working parent dies. The surviving parent may be able to, as well.

“When tragedy happens, we can help,” the Social Security Administration website reads. “Social Security benefits are very valuable for surviving children and their families.”

Here’s a look at three things all parents may want to know about these survivor benefits.

Eligibility

You should know there are specific guidelines for the benefits:

They’re typically for children whose parent qualified for Social Security benefits.

Most who receive them are under 18 years old. Children who are in school or have a disability may qualify beyond 18.

You should also know that the surviving spouse may also receive support. Mother’s or father’s benefits are intended for those caring for younger children.

The Social Security Administration estimates that Social Security Survivors Insurance is about equal to a life insurance policy with a $930,000 face value for a young worker with average earnings and two kids.

Benefits

A qualifying child can receive 75% of what the parent was receiving from Social Security or what they were entitled to collect. Your family may reach a maximum amount if there are multiple kids receiving the survivor benefits.

One thing to remember is that the surviving parent can serve as a representative payee and manage things on their kid’s behalf.

Application

You can apply either by calling 1-800-772-1213 or visiting a location in-person.

You will be asked for several things, including:

Your name and Social Security number

The worker’s name and Social Security number

The age, Social Security number and relationship to the worker of each of the worker’s children

The child’s citizenship status

Other household and legal information.

You may find the process is easier than you expect. You can also ask questions and find out how the program may be able to help you.

