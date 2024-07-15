3 Tech Stocks With the Potential to Pave Your Path to Riches

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was inevitable that tech stocks with massive potential and reach would be the titans of the digital age. Six out of seven trillion-dollar companies are in tech, as are some of the closest stocks to that trillion-dollar mark. Their growth, potential applications, capacity to lift entire markets, and massive global footprint make them some of the best investments in the market. Whether you’re shooting for massive growth or bulking up your retirement funds, you need these tech stocks in your portfolio.

That said, we can’t forget the possibility of overvaluation. We’ve all learned our lessons during the dot-com bubble, and careful investors don’t want a repeat. They know how to look for signs of good tech stocks with great potential.

To get my list of tech stocks to buy, I screened the market for market cap at $200 billion and more, buy rating from analysts, consecutive increase in revenue in the last three fiscal years, and positive YOY earnings growth. This ensures I focus only on Wall Street favorites that consistently perform and grow despite market conditions.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

One of the leading semiconductor and infrastructure solutions providers today, and one of the best tech stocks with massive potential, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) specializes in cyber security and software licensing. It is currently valued at around $812 billion.

The company is expected to undergo a stock split on July 12 at a 10 to 1 split ratio. This means that stockholders will end up with more shares trading at lower prices, which companies usually do to lower the entry point for retail investors.

In some cases, the split helps the stock price grow higher despite having no change in its fundamentals, similar to how NVDA climbed around 30% after its split. With its acquisition of VMWare, boom in AI, and strong buy recommendation from analysts, I won’t be surprised if investors jump in on AVGO after the split happens.

Over the last few years, the massive boost in AI demands fueled Broadcom’s impressive growth. Revenue started at $23.88 billion in FY2020, growing yearly and ending at $35.82 billion in FY2023.

This growth is reflected in the bottom line, with 2020 recording a $2.96 billion net income and 2023 reporting a massive increase to $14.08 billion, which reflects a 22.51% increase from 2022’s $11.5 billion. AVGO stock also has a strong buy rating, highlighting its potential as one of the best tech stocks to buy.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Source: Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

This software juggernaut, valued at nearly $400 billion, stands toe-to-toe with the tech giants. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) offers a range of enterprise applications, technologies and cloud-engineered systems. The company’s operations operate in three main segments:

Services: provides its customers with various support that help maximize their Oracle applications products.

provides its customers with various support that help maximize their Oracle applications products. Hardware: offers enterprise hardware and software, including servers, storage, and operating systems.

offers enterprise hardware and software, including servers, storage, and operating systems. Cloud and license: provides cloud-related products and licenses for enterprise applications and infrastructure technologies.

The company has a long-standing partnership with Microsoft, allowing Azure users access to Oracle’s database.

Oracle recently released its FY2024 report showing total revenue reached nearly $53 billion. Oracle has continued its three-year streak of consistent top-line growth. This is impressive, considering the company’s size. Net income also increased by 23% YOY in FY2024.

Analysts rate ORCL a strong buy, marking it as one of the top tech stocks with excellent growth potential.

ASML Holding NY (ASML)

Source: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

ASML Holding NY (NASDAQ:ASML) is a company that provides equipment for semiconductor fabrication facilities worldwide. The company offers photolithography equipment required for chip manufacturing, giving it a strong foothold in tech and making it a beneficiary of the AI boom. Their main products fall under two categories:

Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography: allows manufacturers to increase transistor numbers in chip production

allows manufacturers to increase transistor numbers in chip production Deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography: used for high-volume manufacturing

Like the others on this list, ASML has experienced an impressive revenue growth streak, going from $17.1 billion in FY2020 to $30.4 billion in FY2023. Meanwhile, net income also nearly doubled from $4.34 billion in FY2020 to $8.659 billion in FY2023.

Analysts see ASML as one of the top tech stocks with potential multi-digit returns this year, rating it a strong buy. Investors interested in the stock might want to get in on the action before things kick off and the market buys ASML stock in bulk.

