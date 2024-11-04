3 Stocks Positioned for Growth in a Booming Leisure Industry

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry benefits from macroeconomic tailwinds, particularly the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction. A positive fitness product sales trend, driven by growing health and fitness awareness and strong boat sales, has also been witnessed. Industry participants, who design, market, retail and distribute products for the outdoor and recreation market, are witnessing solid demand. Stocks like MBUU and AOUT are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above.

Industry Description

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming pools, marine products, golf courses, boat repair and maintenance services, and other ancillary services. The services include indoor and outdoor storage, marine, boat rentals and personal watercraft. Some industry participants manufacture outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking and skiing. A few companies also provide connected fitness products and subscriptions for multiple household users. Industry players primarily thrive on overall economic growth, which fuels consumer demand for products. The demand, highly dependent on business cycles, is driven by a healthy labor market, rising wages and growing disposable income.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Leisure & Recreation Products Industry

Interest Rate Cut to Aid Leisure Industry: The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 50 basis points to stimulate the economy and support the labor market. The Fed has kept the key interest rates at 4.75-5% and eased its monetary policy for the first time in four years. According to the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections, officials anticipate another half-point rate cut later this year, with more cuts expected in 2025 and 2026. Reduction in the interest rate is likely to aid the leisure industry.

Booming Golf Business: The golf industry has been doing exceptionally well in the past couple of years. The demand for golf equipment is rising due to advancements in technology. Innovations like adjustable hosels and aerodynamic clubhead designs are offering players more tailored and efficient options to improve their game. The game is benefiting from an increase in the participation of young people. Technology also plays a vital role in reshaping sports. India and China have become two of the most significant emerging golf markets.

Weather Disruption Hurts: The industry is highly vulnerable to changing weather conditions. For instance, demand for skiing directly depends on the amount and timing of snowfall. Swimming pool manufacturers always witness higher demand in summer. Additionally, there is a general boost in demand for outdoor and sports activities during the holiday season. Most companies in the recreational products space have specific quarters of revenue growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is grouped within the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects.



The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #68, which places it in the top 27% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, analysts are gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.



Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to hold, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms the S&P 500

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and its sector in the past year. Stocks in the industry have collectively grown 6.5% compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 31.5%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has rallied 16.1% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing leisure products stocks, the industry trades at 24.48X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.72X and the sector’s 18.45X. In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 44.80X and as low as 12.81X, the median being 20.39X, as the charts show.

Forward Price to Earnings Ratio Compared With S&P

3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch

American Outdoor Brands: Headquartered in Columbia, MO, the company supplies outdoor goods and accessories designed for adventurous individuals in the United States and globally. Its focus on innovation has strengthened relationships with consumers and retailers while broadening market reach. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Outdoor Brands’ fiscal 2025 earnings are expected to witness year-over-year growth of 59.4%. The AOUT stock has declined 3.4% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: AOUT

Peloton Interactive: The company is benefiting from growth initiatives and strategic partnerships. PTON's emphasis on global expansion bodes well. Robust subscription revenues are also aiding the company.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s loss per share in fiscal 2025 is expected to be 65 cents, whereas it reported $1.51 in the prior-year quarter. The stock has gained 44.4% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: PTON

Malibu Boats: This Loudon, TN-based company operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. Malibu Boats is well-positioned for a strong performance as it approaches the boat show season. The company has shown resilience in managing a tough retail environment by focusing on factors within its control, particularly through disciplined inventory management and strategic initiatives. Its 2025 lineup has already garnered positive feedback, creating momentum for upcoming boat shows. This season provides an important chance to engage with customers, showcasing Malibu Boats' commitment to innovation and quality — key strengths that could support its growth and market position.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have gained 25.4% in the past three months. The company’s fiscal 2025 earnings are expected to witness year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

Price & Consensus: MBUU

