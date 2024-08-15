3 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy on the Dip: August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The S&P 500 is one of the major indices that tracks the largest companies trading on the U.S. stock market, similar to the Nasdaq and Dow. It encompasses a wide range of S&P 500 stocks, with some of the most significant and influential companies in the market.

Over the last year, the S&P 500 has increased by 21%. From July 16 to Aug. 5, the index fell by 9% due to overall economic instability and the drop in Japanese markets, sparking investors’ fears. Since then, it has begun to recover, rising by 5% as of Aug. 13.

Here are some large-cap S&P 500 stocks that have experienced impressive growth this year. Along with many other stocks, they have fallen in the overall stock market dip recently and offer a unique entry point for investors.

American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a consumer finance company that offers various financial products, such as credit, charge cards, and other banking solutions. Its customers include a wide range of businesses and individuals.

Over this past year, its share price has risen by 44%. It recently fell by 10% and has now started to recover to its previous position before the stock market dip.

On July 19, American Express announced its earnings results for the second quarter of 2024, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 8% and net income rose by 39% compared to the previous year. Within the quarter, it had over three million new card signups. Gen Z and millennials now account for roughly 60% of AXP’s new customers.

AXP has seen impressive growth this year due to robust new card acquisitions, and multiple earrings beat analyst expectations.

With its shift towards younger customers, it will be interesting to see how AXP utilizes this fact.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) sells consumer staples merchandise through annual memberships at its global warehouse locations. It offers products such as groceries, apparel, appliances, and furniture to its customers.

On May 30, Costco released its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 9% and net income rose by 29% year-over-year. COST also announced that it would raise its membership fee, which was last done in 2017. Its annual fees will go from $60 to $65 for its primary membership and from $120 to $130 for its executive membership.

Over the past year, its share price has increased by 57%. During the recent dip in the stock market, its share price fell by 6% and has now begun to recover.

Costco Wholesale offers investors strong growth potential due to positive earnings results and rising membership fees that will likely increase revenue. It is a solid buy for investors seeking S&P 500 stocks.

Seagate Technology (STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) offers data storage products such as solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs) for personal computers and larger-scale applications.

Over this past year, its share price has increased by 45% due to recent earnings beating analyst predictions and a strong outlook for the remainder of 2024. During the stock market dip, its share price has fallen by 15% but is in the process of recovering to prior levels.

On July 23, Seagate Technology released its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, stating that total revenue increased by 18% year-over-year. A net loss of $92 million was reported for Q4 FY 2023, which shifted to a net income of $513 million for Q4 FY 2024. STX beat analyst predictions on earnings and issued solid guidance for the first quarter of FY 2025. Revenue is expected to be $2.1 billion compared to $1.9 billion for Q4 2024.

Seagate technology offers growth potential for investors due to its earnings growth and an impressive price target of $125 per share provided by Citi, which maintains its buy rating for STX.

As of this writing, Noah Bolton did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Noah has about a year of freelance writing experience. He’s worked with Investopedia dealing with topics such as the stock market and financial news.

