3 Solar Stocks to Buy on the Dip: July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’ve been meaning to invest in some of the market’s top solar stocks but never had a chance to get in at a price that makes sense, perhaps the latest summertime pullback represents an opportunity to do some buying. Undoubtedly, the broad basket of green energy companies has sold off with the expectation that Donald Trump will return to the White House for another term.

With Joe Biden recently dropping out of the election, questions linger about how solar stocks will react as a new Democratic candidate steps up to the plate. Right now, it seems like Vice President Kamala Harris will end up debating Trump in September. Though some solar stocks have recovered some ground in the past week, the batch still looks underpriced.

In any case, solar stocks are incredibly intriguing, given the political uncertainties facing their names. Regardless of who wins the election, it will be tough to stop the secular ascent of the world’s top solar energy plays.

First Solar (FSLR)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FLSR) is starting to pick up speed again ahead of its quarterly results, due on July 30. Whether the new Democratic presidential candidate can breathe new life into the solar stocks, though, remains to be seen. Either way, FSLR stock and the broad basket of names will surely be a choppy ride in the months leading up to election day.

Apart from the potential political pressures, First Solar has been taking a hit amid mass layoffs, soft sales, and swelling inventory backlogs. Despite the woes, though, Deutsche Bank sees FSLR as a top pick in the solar scene, going as far as to say it’s “perfectly positioned” to grow in the U.S. market.

Sure, things don’t look too bright for First Solar in the second half as the U.S. election rocks the name. In any case, long-term investors keen on jolting their green energy exposure have much to love with the name at just 16.4 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E).

Sunrun (RUN)

Source: Ajinkya Kolhe / Shutterstock.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is a residential solar energy firm that has taken a big uppercut to the chin in recent years. At the time of writing, RUN stock is down more than 80% from its all-time high at the start of January 2021.

Though turbulence has continued to this day, it is notable that RUN stock has been better able to shrug off the Trump-Biden debate jitters than its peers. Could the tables be turning for the $3.8 billion residential solar panel play after soaring over 62% in just a few weeks? I’m not so sure.

The residential solar scene is a tougher place to be these days as households feel the bite of inflation. That said, at just 1.74 times price-to-sales (P/S), a strong deep-value argument can be made for the name right here. The stock is oversold and could have room to run as the firm brings on more talent to upper management.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Source: Shutter B Photo / Shutterstock.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is another deep-value option for patient investors looking to play the role of contrarian. With the company poised to build a 498 MWh battery energy storage system in Texas, the Canadian solar firm is not wasting time inking deals to expand its green footprint.

This recent move follows a number of deals to help various localities make the jump to green energy sources.

In the coming years, Canadian Solar has several intriguing initiatives in place to help the Canadian province of Nova Scotia transition towards renewable energy sources. If there’s a place designed for clean energy, it’s Nova Scotia.

As Canadian Solar does its best to push solar energy tech into the future, perhaps the 0.16 price-to-sales (P/S) multiple will remain at unsustainably low levels. Either way, it’s a deep-value name to watch, even if it’s not the best-positioned solar energy company in the world.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or

indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Solar Stocks to Buy on the Dip: July 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.