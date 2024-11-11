3 Reasons Why Chevron (CVX) Is a Solid Option, Even if an Unglamorous One

In the world of stocks where futuristic AI tech companies rule the land, Chevron (CVX) stands out as the unglamorous investment choice. Opposed to Daniel Plainview from “There Will Be Blood,” Chevron is not a company filled with drama and action (if we’re to exclude the “Amazon Chernobyl scandal,” which took place in Ecuador more than 30 years ago). It doesn’t create the same blood-pumping feeling other companies on Wall Street might create. Yet, the company embodies the gritty pursuit of success in the energy sector. One example is Chevron’s expansion of its carbon dioxide storage portfolio and improvement of its production rates; as in the current landscape in the energy sector, there’s the need to find cleaner energy resources.

Chevron’s financial state is a solid one from every corner you look at; it’s not extraordinary or overwhelming, but a sound and dependable one. Its valuation is reasonably valued, the debt ratio is compelling, and there are dividend payments tripling the dividend yield provided by the S&P 500 (SPX).

Maybe it’s not the stock that will make headlines. Still, it’s a reliable and dependable stock, even if the company experienced a decline in revenue in its latest quarterly earnings report.

If you wish to read more about Chevron, you can read what our writer at Tipranks, Kody R. Kester had to say about the stock right here.

Now, Let’s examine the company’s solid financials and future growth prospects.

Chevron’s Dividend Growth: The company’s consistent cash flow is particularly appealing if you are a dividend growth investor. Chevron’s ability to increase its payouts for 37 consecutive years earned it the title of Dividend Aristocrat. This is a testament to its reliability. Even if the market’s climate is volatile, Chevron’s steady dividends, which currently yield 4.08%, can provide a buffer and allow investors to capitalize on market dips. Moreover, the company’s Price to Book (P/B) ratio of 1.80 and Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of 1.44 suggest that it is reasonably valued, another factor for those seeking stability and growth.

Third-Quarter Performance and Future Prospects: As mentioned in the opening paragraph, Chevron’s Q3 2024 results showed a decline in revenue and earnings, yet the company exceeded expectations. Revenue fell 6.3% to $50.7 billion, while adjusted diluted EPS dropped 17.7% to $2.51. Nevertheless, Chevron’s production ramp-ups and cost reductions signaled a positive outlook. The company’s Enterprise Value/Revenue ratio of 1.58 and Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio of 6.97 show positive data for the efficiency of operations and potential for future growth. Chevron’s carbon dioxide storage portfolio expansion and production efficiency are expected to drive significant cost savings and enhance profitability.

Financial Strength and Valuation: Chevron’s solid financial health is another key factor. With a net debt ratio of just 11.9%, the company is well-equipped to weather financial storms. And one last thing, the stock’s forward P/E ratio of 13.3x is slightly below its five-year average, suggesting it is reasonably valued.

CVX’s Price Target on Wall Street

On Wall Street, CVX stock is a Moderate Buy, with 11 analysts declaring it a Buy, four a Hold, and zero Sells. The average price target for CVX stock is $171.31, signaling an upside of 9.16%.

See more CVX analyst ratings

Solid Last Word

To summarize Chevron, solid and unglamorous would be the precise wording to describe the company. It doesn’t hold outstanding financials, but it is solid and healthy. It runs its operations efficiently and quietly, improving its technology and putting more emphasis on carbon dioxide as the industry landscape shifts toward cleaner energy. Its valuation is relatively cheap, and of course, there’s the quarterly dividend, which can help when facing volatile market conditions. Probably, you won’t get too much drama, so there won’t be blood, but we’ll settle on quarterly dividends.

