3 Reasons Crypto Jobs Can Help Gen Zers Earn Big Later

The world has its attention focused on Gen Z, the demographic born between 1997 and 2012. From viral trends to current lingo to political moments, all eyes are on what Gen Z is going to do next. When it comes to money, this generation might find that working in the cryptocurrency space has multiple benefits and perks — the top being that it could potentially lead to some big earnings later on in life.

“A lot of crypto companies have embraced remote work and flexible hours, and that is something very appealing to a Gen Zer who values autonomy and work-life balance,” said Lucas Botzen, founder and CEO of Rivermate, a global payroll company.

Not only that, but the cryptocurrency space could have room to run. “Both blockchain and crypto enable the transformation in many industries, from financial services to healthcare and supply chain management,” Botzen said. “So if one enters the crypto workforce today, one can have a career in the bleeding edge of innovation — one that is very valuable in a digital world.”

Read Next: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

For You: How To Get Expert Help for Your Finances – Even on a Budget

Here are three reasons crypto jobs could help Gen Zers earn big in the future.

Big Salaries

Cryptocurrency isn’t always simply cryptocurrency; it is a whole enterprise that is developing quicker than human beings realize, according to Kraig Kleeman, founder and CEO of The New Workforce. With this boom, he said, comes “top jobs.” As Gen Z blazes new trails in all aspects of society, they are also keen on making sure they are paid what they are worth.

“Companies are seeking out blockchain developers, records analysts, compliance officers and plenty of different excessive-paying positions,” Kleeman explained. Crypto-based salaries, he said, could rival or exceed what is currently offered in a conventional tech or finance job today.

Explore More: Coinbase Fees: Full Breakdown of How To Minimize Costs

New Entrepreneurial Opportunities

Most Gen Zers do not adhere to business as usual. Clocking in from 9 to 5, working at a desk in an office and doing the typical job is not what appeals to them. Instead, it’s a sense of paving their own way, usually from the comfort of home on their own personal device, which is exactly why they can succeed as entrepreneurs in the world of crypto.

“Whether it’s launching your personal virtual currency, growing a brand-new app or constructing an NFT platform, the crypto enterprise is full of possibilities for formidable younger minds,” Kleeman explained. He said he has witnessed firsthand how the crypto and blockchain era is “making this less complicated than ever” by opening the door for Gen Z to be not just simply personnel but pioneering entrepreneurs.

Getting In on the Ground Floor

At this point, it might seem like cryptocurrency and the jobs surrounding it are not so fresh, but in terms of the market and industry, they are new. This means Gen Z has the opportunity to get a head start on the rest of the world by working, understanding and investing in jobs involved in crypto. Additionally, they could get paid in it — either partially or fully in bitcoin, ethereum or some other altcoin.

“That’s attractive for Gen Z since that can lead to enormous wealth due to appreciation in those digital assets as time goes by, unlike traditional fiat currencies,” Botzen said. “Employees earning in cryptocurrency can keep their earnings and benefit from long-term capital gains, potentially much greater than traditional investment opportunities.”

Gen Z: Leaders of Tomorrow

As the industry keeps on growing and maturing, the experience that Gen Z is gathering right now makes them the leaders in the finance and technology of tomorrow, according to Botzen.

“Early involvement in this sector means they also get a chance to contribute — not only to financially benefiting from it, but also in shaping the way financial systems and digital assets will change for decades to come,” Botzen said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Reasons Crypto Jobs Can Help Gen Zers Earn Big Later

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.