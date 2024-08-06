3 Myths About Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) in Retirement You Shouldn't Believe

Saving for retirement in a traditional IRA or 401(k) has its benefits. You get a tax break on the money you contribute to these accounts, and you don't pay taxes on your gains year after year. Rather, those investment gains are tax-deferred until you start taking withdrawals, which you can do without a penalty beginning at age 59 1/2.

But there's a downside to saving in a traditional retirement plan, and it's that eventually, you'll be forced to start tapping your nest egg in the form of required minimum distributions, or RMDs.

RMDs begin at age 73 if you were born before 1960. If you were born in 1960 or later, you don't have to take your first RMD until age 75.

But there's a lot of misinformation about RMDs it pays to get to the bottom of before you're on the hook for them. Here's the truth behind three key myths.

1. The only account that doesn't impose them is a Roth IRA

It used to be that Roth IRAs were the only tax-advantaged retirement account that didn't impose RMDs. But effective this year, Roth 401(k)s fall into that category, too. So if your employer plan comes with a Roth savings feature, you may want to take advantage of it. One benefit of a Roth 401(k) over a Roth IRA is that you may be eligible for an employer contribution.

2. They force you to spend your savings

RMDs force you to remove a portion of your savings balance each year, the exact amount of which depends on your age and the amount of money in your account. But it's a big misconception that your RMD has to be spent.

The only requirement with RMDs is to get that money out of your IRA or 401(k). Beyond that, what you do with those funds is up to you. You could invest them in a taxable brokerage account, open a CD, or put the money into your savings.

3. They automatically create a tax burden for you

Since traditional IRA and 401(k) plan withdrawals are considered taxable income, the same applies to RMDs. But that doesn't mean you'll be stuck with an increased tax burden.

If you donate your RMD to a registered charity, it won't count as taxable income, similar to how charitable donations can exempt income from taxes for non-retirees. If you're in a position where you've saved a lot and don't need to spend your RMDs, consider arranging for those distributions to go to different charities you care about directly. You can save on taxes while doing something you feel good about.

RMDs in retirement can be a pain, so you may want to save at least some of your money in a Roth IRA or 401(k) to avoid them. Or, you may want to do a Roth conversion at some point before your career comes to an end. But if you're on the hook for RMDs, it's important to know the rules inside and out -- and avoiding believing bad information.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" ›

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.