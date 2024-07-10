The 3 Most Undervalued Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Russell 2000 index holds the smallest companies within the Russell 3000 index.

The Russell 2000 is useful for investors seeking to invest in small-cap companies. It gauges the overall health of the small-cap market and provides a reference point for finding small-cap stocks that may be solid investment opportunities.

Within the Russell 2000, there are a number of undervalued stocks that can offer investors incredible returns. Below, I choose some of the most undervalued companies within the index that have recorded impressive share price appreciation over the past year.

SkyWest (SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional airline that offers passenger and cargo transportation services. It also leases and charters aircraft and operates a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft.

Over this past year, it has nearly doubled, which is a major outlier compared to other airline stocks that have seen a steep decline in share price within the same period, such as American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), which have fallen by 41% and 17%, respectively.

SkyWest announced its first-quarter earnings results on April 25. Total revenue increased by 16% year-over-year. A net loss of $22 million was reported for Q1 2023, which improved to a net income of $60 million for Q1 2024.

SkyWest is a unique stock within an industry that many investors are highly skeptical of due to the overall difficulty of producing strong rates of returns. However, SkyWest seems to be different and is thriving.

SkyWest is trading at a reduced forward P/E of 12.22, compared to the sector average of 18.18.

In May, airfares fell by 6% compared to the year before. With the busy Summer travel season approaching, this could increase SkyWest’s revenue growth.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is an industrial REIT that owns and operates cultivation and manufacturing facilities for the regulated cannabis industries.

Over the past year, its share price has risen by 49%, due partly to portfolio acquisitions, development and dividend growth.

IIPR offers an annual dividend yield of 7.15% and recently increased its dividend yield by 4.4%. Its next quarterly distribution will be one dollar and ninety seconds per share on July 15.

On May 8, IIPR reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total revenue decreased by 1% and net income fell by 4% year-over-year. However, it does have a liquidity position of $203 million and multiple properties in development in Michigan, California and Texas. On June 10, it announced that it acquired a facility in Florida for $13 million.

IIPR has a forward P/E ratio of 20.55, while the sector average is 33.74.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a solid choice for investors seeking undervalued stocks with continued growth potential and a strong dividend yield.

M/I Homes (MHO)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is a homebuilding company that buys land, constructs single-family homes and sells its properties in states such as Ohio, Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Minnesota.

On April 24, MHO reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total revenue increased by 5% and net income rose by 34% compared to the previous year. Total homes delivered increased from 2,007 for Q1 2023 to 2,158 for Q1 2024.

Over the past year, its share price has risen by 43% due to various factors, including increased gross margins, improved backlog and new contract growth.

On May 13, M/I Homes announced that its board of directors authorized a new share buyback program of $250 million.

MHO currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 6.56, while the median sector forward P/E is 15.07.

M/I Homes has strong growth potential and is still trading at a low valuation. It could be a great pick for investors seeking undervalued stocks.

