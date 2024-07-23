3 Meme Stocks to Buy and Hold for Potential 300% Returns in 3 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Since 2021, meme stocks have been massive wealth creators for high-risk investors. During this period, dozens of meme stocks have delivered 5x to 10x returns within a few quarters.

With multiple rate cuts possible in the next 12 to 18 months, I believe that equities will remain in an uptrend. Further, with easy money in the economic and financial system, I expect a significant increase in trading and speculative activity. A full-fledged meme stock season is, therefore, on the horizon.

While meme stocks can go ballistic quickly, I want to keep the expectations for returns relatively realistic. This column focuses on buying three meme stocks that can surge by 300% in the next 36 months.

The stocks discussed in this column represent companies with good fundamentals and positive business growth catalysts. Let’s elaborate on the reasons for being bullish on these ideas.

Cronos (CRON)

Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) is a quality meme stock to buy that’s poised for a big breakout. It’s worth noting that regulations are turning relatively friendly for the cannabis sector. Cronos is likely to be among the beneficiaries.

The first point to note is the valuation. Cronos currently commands a market valuation of $907 million. The company reported a cash buffer of $855 million as of Q1 2024. With high financial flexibility, Cronos is positioned to accelerate investments. At the same time, acquisition-driven growth might be on the cards.

Notably, for Q1 2024, the cannabis company reported revenue growth of 30% yearly to $25.3 million. However, the impact of the recent expansion in Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom is yet to be seen. I would not be surprised if revenue growth accelerates in the coming quarters.

Further, EBITDA level losses have narrowed in Q1 2024. With operating leverage, the company seems positioned for EBITDA breakeven within the next few quarters. With these positives, it’s a matter of time before CRON stock skyrockets.

Entera Bio (ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock has surged 200% year-to-date. However, ENTX stock has corrected from all-time highs of $3.35 to the current $1.8. This is a good opportunity to accumulate information before the next big move.

As an overview, Entera Bio is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing oral peptide or protein replacement therapies. From a fundamental perspective, there are two reasons to be bullish.

First, the company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613, is for the treatment of high-risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis. The candidate is currently entering phase three of trials.

Further, the addressable market for EB613 is significant, with more than 200 million women globally impacted by osteoporosis. I must add that no new osteoporosis therapy has been approved since 2019.

These factors underscore the big market potential for EB613. As clinical trials progress in the coming quarters, ENTX stock will likely surge higher. Additionally, EB612, for hypoparathyroidism, is also in the first phase of clinical trials and will be a stock upside catalyst in the next few years.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has made a strong comeback and trades at $67,000. I expect the cryptocurrency to trade above $100,000 if Donald Trump is re-elected. It’s, therefore, a good time to take some positions in crypto meme stocks.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) looks attractive among Bitcoin miners and has rallied 50% in the last 12 months. However, considering the fundamentals and the expansion plans, the best part of the upside in BITF stock is due.

Bitfarms reported a hash rate capacity of 10.4EH/s as of Q1 2024. The company expects to increase capacity to 21EH/s by the end of the year and 35EH/s by the end of 2025. With a zero-debt balance sheet and a strong liquidity buffer, Bitfarms is positioned to pursue aggressive expansion. If Bitcoin trades above $100,000, it will translate into stellar revenue, EBITDA and cash flow upside.

