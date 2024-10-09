3 Janus Henderson Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Janus Henderson was established in 1934. It oversees a total of $361 billion in assets across investment strategies for clients globally. Janus Henderson has over more than 340 investment experts who leverage research-driven insights to identify opportunities and evaluate risks. Janus Henderson emphasizes transparency and accountability in its operations. Its disciplined approach and focus on long-term growth make Janus Henderson mutual funds a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Janus Henderson mutual funds — Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences JNGLX,Janus Henderson Research JNRFX andJanus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value JSVSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences primarily invests in equity securities issued by companies engaged in life sciences orientation.

Andy Acker has been the lead manager of JNGLX since May 1, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Eli Lilly and Co (7.1%), UnitedHealth Group Inc (5.8%) and Novo Nordisk A/S (5.2%) as of March 31, 2024.

JNGLX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.4% and 14%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.80%. JNGLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Research seeks to generate additional income by lending up to one-third of its total assets to qualified broker-dealers and institutions, either on a short-term or long-term basis, as determined at loan origination. JNRFX invests in common stocks for growth potential, ranging from large companies to small and emerging firms.

Matthew Peron has been the lead manager of JNRFX since April 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.2%), NVIDIA Corp (10%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (6%) as of March 31, 2024.

JNRFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.7% and 17%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.64%. JNRFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value in common stocks of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations below the 12-month average maximum of the Russell 2500 Value Index.

Kevin Preloger has been the lead manager of JSVSX since Aug. 1, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Carlisle Companies Inc. (2.9%), Lamar Advertising Co. (2.9%) and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

JSVSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9% and 8.8%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1%. JSVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JNGLX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JNRFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JSVSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.