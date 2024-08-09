3 Gene Editing Stocks with Potential to Transform Medicine

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gene editing holds substantial promise for treating thousands of diseases – creating incredible opportunities for gene editing stocks.

It could help treat the 7,000 diseases caused by genetic disorders, most of which occur with gene mutation. Or, as noted by the Cleveland Clinic, when you have the wrong amount of genetic material. It’s even helped address a form of inherited blindness in patients, including children. According to Penn Medicine News, “nearly half reported measurable improvements in sight, including the two children according to the study.”

As noted by Precedence Research, all of these factors could help create a potential $29.93 billion market by 2032, based on today’s $6.94 billion valuation.

Look at CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), for example.

Months ago, the company received U.S. FDA approval for its sickle-cell treatment and clearance for its treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). While CRISPR is still one of the top gene editing stocks to buy, there are others with just as much promise.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Look at Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), for example.

Just weeks ago, the company reported positive long-term data from a Phase 1 study of NTLA-2002 for treating hereditary angioedema (HAE), which impacts one in 50,000 people.

According to the company, a single dose led to a 98% mean reduction in the monthly attack rate, with an average follow-up of over 20 months across all patients. It added that eight out of ten patients were completely attack-free following a 16-week primary observation period through the last follow-up, including patients with the most severe disease.

The company expects to report Phase 2 results this year and start Phase 3 trials this year.

The company also received authorization from the “United Kingdom’s Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to initiate a Phase 1/2 study evaluating NTLA-3001 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated lung disease,” as noted in a recent press release.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Source: Connect world / Shutterstock.com

There’s Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), which develops BEAM-101 for sickle cell and beta-thalassemia; BEAM-302 for the treatment of severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and BEAM-201 for refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia / T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

In addition, analysts at H.C. Wainwright just initiated a buy rating on the BEAM stock with an $80 price target. The firm highlighted BEAM’s base editing as a key catalyst.

“The firm argued that base editing, which has yet to be clinically validated for human therapeutic use, can address the challenges of existing approaches and expand the potential of gene therapies,” as noted by SeekingAlpha.

H.C. Wainwright also believes BEAM’s first-in-human data for sickle cell disease this year could “further validate BEAM’s pipeline.”

And while earnings haven’t been anything to write home about just yet, that should change with successful trial results. In its most recent quarter, the company posted a Q2 earnings per share loss of $1.11, which beat by a penny. Revenue of $11.77 million also missed by $1.28 million.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

Source: Panuwach/Shutterstock

Or, if you want to diversify with most gene-editing stocks at a low cost, there’s the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

GlobalXETFs.com notes that the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has an expense ratio of 0.50% and holds 41 stocks that could benefit from gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine/therapy, computational genomics, and biotechnology.

Some of its top holdings include CRISPR Therapeutics, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), and 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG).

