3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip: August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite last week’s market dip, energy stocks have seen steady performance this year. As a result, many energy companies are seeing a relatively easy comeback trail ahead of them. That’s because the cost of energy is relatively stable in the face of external economic pressures since the commodity is critical for producing all other goods and providing services.

Investing in the right energy stocks can be a good way to buffer against market instability, as energy companies can adjust prices to market pressures. Moreover, the debate around how the U.S. should source its energy has reached an all-time high as it becomes a focal point for both major political parties in the coming election.

Thus, savvy investors may want to consider the following energy stocks as strong buying opportunities despite temporary discounts.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) made the news today after major investment firm CrownRock unveiled it will be selling $1.7 billion in company shares. This translates to 29.6 million outstanding shares and is likely to be snatched up by other major investment firms such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B), already a major investor in the company. The company is trading at a slight 3.6% discount for the last month, much of which results from last Monday’s market route.

However, at a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49x, the company is too attractive to pass up, especially considering it is close to its 52-week low of $55. Should another major firm announce that it will be picking up CrownRock’s shares, OXY stock could likely see a generous rally.

As such, investors may want to keep a close eye on the news surrounding OXY stock, as it represents one of the better energy stocks to buy on the current dip.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Source: Valentin Martynov / Shutterstock.com

Major investing firm CX Institutional increased its shares in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 36.5% during the second quarter of the year, as revealed by recent 13-F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Other major investors also recently increased their holdings of SLB stock, with Capital World Investors growing its position to 88,950,956 shares and Norges Bank entering a new stake of $1 billion worth of SLB shares.

This quiet accumulation of institutional ownership hints at significant confidence in the stock’s ability to recover from this year’s gentle slump.

Thus, by trading at a 15% dip year-to-date while maintaining strong financial performance across the first and second quarters of the year, SLB stock presents a strong buying opportunity. Moreover, the investment structure of SLB’s extraction assets stands poised to have breakeven points at about $40 a barrel; the company has a lot of leeway built into its production costs.

HF Sinclair (DINO)

Source: Shutterstock

Regarding energy companies, HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) tends to fly under the media radar. Part of this is because over 80% of its shareholders are institutional, meaning it acts more as a value play for bigger firms looking to reward investors with dividends. However, the company is more than its green dinosaur gas stations, which might lead you to believe.

It has an incredibly well-diversified portfolio of chemical products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and many specialty chemicals. As a result, investing in DINO stock is more than the traditional energy play, especially considering its under-the-radar nature.

With an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41x and a dividend yield of 4.28%, it’s curious why the company is trading near its 52-week low, especially as it worked to return $467.1 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter of 2024.

On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Viktor Zarev is a scientist, researcher, and writer specializing in explaining the complex world of technology stocks through dedication to accuracy and understanding.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip: August 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.