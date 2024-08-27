3 DWS Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

DWS, with a history of over 60 years in managing assets, offers a diverse range of mutual funds that include both local and international stocks, taxable fixed-income options, municipal bonds and real assets. As of June 30, 2024, the company oversaw EUR 933 billion in assets. DWS specializes in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management strategies based on a CIO View for making strategic investment choices. Their fundamental principles revolve around prioritizing clients' needs. All these attributes make a DWS an attractive option for investments.

Investing in DWS mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three DWS mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

DWS Core Equity SUWZX invests most of its assets in equity securities such as common stocks. SUWZX advisors also invest in large U.S. companies.

Pankaj Bhatnagar has been the lead manager of SUWZX since May 31, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.4%), Apple Inc. (6.6%), and NVIDIA Corp (3.3%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

SUWZX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.5% and 14.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.48%. SUWZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

DWS Science and Technology KTCAX invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks of science and technology companies. KTCAX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Nov 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (9.5%), NVIDIA Corp (9.2%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (8.8%) as of April 30, 2024.

KTCAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.2% and 19.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.87%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

DWS CROCI US FUND DCUSX invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. DCUSX advisors use the cash return on capital invested as the main criterion for selecting companies.

Di Kumble has been the lead manager of DCUSX since April 10, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like PACCAR Inc. (5.1%), Alphabet Inc. (4.9%) and Merck & Co., Inc. (4.8%) as of March 31, 2024.

DCUSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.1% and 7.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.67%. DCUSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

