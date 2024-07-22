3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10 for 100% Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a myth that low-priced stocks have weak fundamentals or are speculative. While there can be purely speculative ideas among low-priced stocks, there are also some high-quality bets. This column focuses on dividend stocks under $10 that are fundamentally strong and look undervalued.

In my view, these dividend stocks are poised for 100% returns within the next 24 months. Additionally, I expect steady dividend growth as revenue and EBITDA increases in the coming years.

It’s worth mentioning here that the S&P 500 index is trading near all-time highs. However, if we look at the broader markets, ideas are trading at attractive valuations. With rate cuts impending, easy money will flow into value stocks. This is likely to support the bull run in the dividend stocks discussed.

Besides the liquidity and market momentum factor, let’s talk about the fundamental reasons to be bullish on these dividend stocks under $10.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) stock has rallied by 72% in the last 12 months. However, at a forward P/E of 15.7, the 1.33% dividend yield stock remains attractive. In my view, 100% returns are likely from current levels within the next 24 months.

The first catalyst for Kinross is a higher gold price. The precious metal has surged for year-to-date and trades at $2,430 an ounce. Citigroup believes that gold is likely to touch $3,000 an ounce in the next 6 to 18 months. A key reason for this view is expansionary monetary policies.

Specific to Kinross, higher realized gold price in the coming quarters is likely to translate into revenue growth, EBITDA margin expansion, and cash flow upside. Further, as free cash flows swell, there is a strong case for robust growth in dividends.

It’s worth noting that Kinross already has an investment-grade balance sheet. As of Q1 2024, the gold miner reported a liquidity buffer of $2 billion. Also, if gold trades anywhere near $3,000 an ounce, the annual operating cash flow visibility will be more than $2.5 billion. High financial flexibility will also provide flexibility for potential acquisitions.

Borr Drilling (BORR)

Source: travelview / Shutterstock.com

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is another attractive stock under $10 that’s poised for a big rally. The offshore drilling services provider looks attractively valued at a forward P/E of 12.5. Further, after the recent 100% increase in quarterly dividends, BORR stock has a yield of 5.8%.

From a revenue visibility perspective, it’s important to note that Borr has a contract coverage of 93% for 2024. Further, the contract coverage for the next year is 71%. In Q1 2024, Borr reported an order intake of $318 million. As oil trends higher, I expect the order inflow to remain strong coupled with an increase in day rates.

Last year, Borr Drilling reported an adjusted EBITDA of $351 million. The company has guided for an adjusted EBITDA of $525 million for 2024. Healthy EBITDA growth will likely sustain next year coupled with margin expansion. Further, as cash flows swell, credit metrics are likely to improve. With these positives, BORR stock looks attractively valued.

Panasonic Holdings (PCRFF)

Panasonic Holdings (OTCMKTS:PCRFF) is an undervalued EV battery stock to buy. Currently, PCRFF stock trades at a forward P/E of 6.6 and offers a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sentiments have been bearish for the EV industry. Once that changes, I expect PCRFF stock to surge higher.

It’s worth noting that Panasonic has ambitious growth plans. The company is targeting to quadruple EV battery capacity to 200GWh by 2031. Of course, the slowdown in the industry implies that capital investments will be scaled back in the near term. However, the long-term outlook remains positive for the industry.

With stiff competition in the industry, innovation is the key to survival and growth. I am positive on that front with Panasonic investing in boosting battery density and efficiency.

In December 2023, the company partnered with Sila Nanotechnology to “purchase next-generation nano-composite silicon anode material for EV lithium-ion batteries.” This will help Panasonic in achieving the target of a 25% increase in battery energy density.

Overall, Panasonic is positioned for steady growth and EBITDA upside considering the expansion plans. The bearish sentiments are therefore a good accumulation opportunity and make Panasonic among the best dividend stocks under $10.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

