3 Disruptive Tech Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple: July 2024

It’s hard to imagine now considering that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) represents one of the world’s elite enterprises. Even with the turbulence in the broader technology sphere, AAPL commands a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion. Yet back in the early 1980s, shares traded for well under a buck. And that brings us to the concept of disruptive tech stocks.

No, not every cheaply priced equity will rise to become the next Apple. The chances of complete failure are much higher than it is to assume that a startup could command a trillion-dollar market cap, let alone over $3 trillion. Still, if you want extreme upside over a number of years, you can’t focus your holdings on the established blue chips.

Instead, you’re going to have to take some risks. That’s the nature of the game – greater unpredictability may yield greater profitability potential. If you’ve got some spare change lying around and are willing to speculate, these are the disruptive tech stocks to consider.

Lemonade (LMND)

Based in New York City, Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) falls under the property and casualty insurance industry. It’s a financial technology (fintech) provider, offering a convenient mechanism for customers to acquire renters, homeowners, auto, pet and life insurance products. In addition, Lemonade provides landlord insurance policies.

Frankly, the old, traditional way of acquiring insurance is boring. Instead, with so many people utilizing their smartphones, it only makes sense that the insurance ecosystem moves over to the mobile realm. That said, there are challenges ahead for Lemonade. In particular, it’s not a profitable enterprise. However, its average loss of 78 cents per share in the past four quarters was smaller than the anticipated loss of 89 cents.

Moreover, in the most recent quarter, Lemonade posted a quarterly sales growth rate (year-over-year) of 25.1%. For fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate that sales may rise to $515.86 million, up 20% from last year’s print of $429.8 million. And in the following year, sales could see a bump up of 28.3% to $661.86 million.

Sonos (SONO)

Falling under the consumer electronics space of the tech ecosystem, Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) designs, develops, manufactures and sells audio products and services in the Americas and other international markets. Primarily, the company offers wireless, portable and home theater speakers, components and accessories. Given the rise of streaming services, Sonos may enjoy a robust growth trajectory.

While a promising entity, Sonos finds itself in tricky financial waters. In the past four quarters, the company posted an average loss per share of nine cents. It’s not the greatest thing to offer investors red ink. However, it must be said that analysts anticipated a loss per share of 11 cents. Therefore, the “earnings” surprise came out to 3.38%.

A saving grace, though, could be Sonos’ price-to-sales ratio, which sits at 1.13X. In the period between the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 2024, the average metric stood at 1.34X. Some context is necessary. By year’s end, sales may land at $1.65 billion, which may be slightly lower than last year’s print of $1.66 billion.

However, in fiscal 2025, revenue might rise to $1.79 billion. That would imply growth of 8.2%, making SONO one of the disruptive tech stocks to consider.

Inseego (INSG)

Operating in the communication equipment industry, Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions. Its clients cover the spectrum of businesses, consumers and government agencies worldwide. As a specialist in the field of 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, Inseego plays a key role in the connectivity ecosystem.

As with the other disruptive tech stocks, one of Inseego’s main financial challenges is finding its way to profitability. In the past four quarters, the company posted a loss per share of 64 cents. What made this print not pleasant was that analysts were only anticipating a loss of 37 cents. Therefore, the quarterly surprise sat at 155.6% below parity.

However, analysts anticipate progress in this department. By year’s end, Inseego is projected to deliver a loss per share of 20 cents, which would be much better than the prior year’s result of $1.37 below parity. On the top line, sales may rise to $203.75 million, up 4.1% from 2023’s tally of $195.69 million. For those that want to speculate on disruptive tech stocks, INSG should be on your radar.

