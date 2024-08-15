3 Battered Stocks Due for a Bounce After the Market Correction

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many investors seem to be rushing to buy their favorite stocks after the latest market dip. Indeed, the bounce back from the near-correction for the S&P 500 seems almost as sudden as the plunge that began behind a weak jobs number. Though it seems like the coast has cleared, investors should always be cautious when chasing stocks after sizeable upward moves. The slate of economic data could get choppier from here, all while we approach what’s sure to be a hectic election season.

Though markets can easily go either way from here, pockets of subtle undervaluation may be worth capitalizing on. Indeed, buying stocks on corrections can be met with substantial near-term rewards, as some of the best relief rally days don’t tend to be too far off from some of the ugliest trading sessions. Here are three battered names that may be able to bounce further, regardless of how the market reacts going into late August.

Intel (INTC)

More people are doubtful that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) can turn the ship around after losing ground to notable rivals in the chip space in recent years. The company’s recent mass layoff and dividend pause have certainly not inspired enthusiasm among remaining shareholders following its latest quarterly fumble.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh finally threw the towel on his INTC stock buy rating, downgrading shares to hold (from buy) following a brutal June quarterly showing. Margin shrink and tempered sales for new chips are just some reasons behind the downgrade.

With previously bullish big-name analysts beginning to turn their back on INTC stock after a disastrous quarter, staying in the Intel bull camp is becoming lonely. Still, I view shares as beyond oversold and potentially overdue for a big bounce as the company proves it still has a puncher’s chance to gain ground in the chip scene.

Intel’s playing the long game. However, it could take a while longer before its expensive efforts enter the stock.

Nvidia (NVDA)

The opportunity to buy Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at 27% off its all-time high has come and gone. With NVDA stock soaring 6.5% on Tuesday as part of a big bounce-back day for markets, the leading GPU maker has now recovered almost half of its lost ground after a brutal July sell-off. Indeed, the ricochet off early-August lows has been as sharp as the plunge preceding it as the AI trade picks up where it left off.

Moving ahead, investors could continue to be critical of the companies that are more than willing to risk “overinvesting” in AI. Still, don’t expect firms to skimp on AI hardware as they look for ways to reduce AI spending.

You need a pick and shovel to even participate in a gold rush. And when it comes to the AI gold rush, there are still firms that aren’t as equipped as they could be as we enter the Blackwell era of chips.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

I recommended selling shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG) in a recent prior piece, citing overvaluation as just one of the top concerns. Fast-forward to today, and CMG stock is down 7.5% in a single session following big news that CEO Brian Niccol is departing Chipotle for ailing coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Indeed, Niccol is arguably one of the best turnaround artists in the restaurant scene. It remains to be seen if he can work his magic at Starbucks. Either way, Chipotle lost a legend, and that’s clearly reflected in the share price action on Tuesday. Though I thought some pullback was warranted, a 7.5% single-day drop is excessive and likely overdone.

With CMG stock down close to 25% from its all-time high, I’m inclined to change my tune on Chipotle. Even without Niccol, Chipotle has all the ingredients to thrive as it continues serving up what quick-serve restaurant-goers want: high-quality, healthy (but still delicious) food at relatively reasonable prices.

