23andMe regains compliance with Nasdaq

23andMe (ME) announced that the company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the majority independent board and various board committee requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605.
