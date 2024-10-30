23andMe regains compliance with Nasdaq

23andMe (ME) announced that the company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the majority independent board and various board committee requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.