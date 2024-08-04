2024 Olympic Highlights

The 2024 Paris Olympics have already produced memorable moments. Team USA's women's gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles, won gold. South Korea's Ye-ji Kim became an internet sensation for her performance in the women's 10-meter air pistol.

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez revealed she competed while seven months pregnant. The US men's gymnastics team won its first medal in 16 years, thanks to Stephen Nedoroscik's performance. Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh earned her first gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley.

Former NBA player Chase Budinger won his first Olympic beach volleyball match. France’s Leon Marchand set a new record in the 400-meter individual medley.

Finsum: The streaming era has ushered in a new wave of fandom for typically unwatched events.

