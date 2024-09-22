News & Insights

20 Popular Retirement Cities in Florida

There’s no way around Florida being a beacon for all pending retirees. It is one of the top retirement destinations in the United States for many reasons — the warm climate, tax advantages and a variety of active adult communities. That being said, whether or not you can afford to retire in Florida is a completely different matter altogether. 

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the average cost of utility bills and expenses in some of Florida’s biggest cities. From that, a good amount of popular cities to retire in also jumped off the page — all of which had a range of affordability if you are considering moving or retiring there. 

Whether it’s the weather, the beaches or the abundance of access to retirement communities that has you putting Florida down as your retirement destination, it’s good to know you have options. It’s also important to compare your current budget with the expenses of your desired city to see whether you can afford to live in any of these 20 popular retirement cities in Florida.

Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

The Villages

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 85.9%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,399
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,939
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,055

Aerial View of Palm Coast, Florida

Palm Coast

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 29.5%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,082
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,004
  • Average annual cost of living: $49,024

North Port Florida

North Port

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 28.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,023
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,011
  • Average annual cost of living: $48,407
beach cities, Largo Florida, Taylor Lake

Largo

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 26.8%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,303
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,059
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,344
Tamarac,_FL,_USA_-_panoramio_(66)

Tamarac

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 26.1%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,323
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,225
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,573
Boca Raton Florida, United States – May 30, 2021: A view of a big shopping and entertainment district in the affluent downtown Boca Raton Florida.

Boca Raton

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 25.7%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $4,338
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,185
  • Average annual cost of living: $78,275

beach park in Cape Coral FL.

Cape Coral

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 24.7%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,311
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,179
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,872
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

Deerfield Beach

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 23.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,598
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,170
  • Average annual cost of living: $57,208
Aerial drone photo of the Oceanfront Beach Park Boynton Florida.

Boynton Beach

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 22.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,917
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,197
  • Average annual cost of living: $61,377
A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

Fort Myers

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 22.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,409
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,041
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,398
Modern Masterpiece in Melbourne Beach, Florida

Melbourne

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.5%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,306
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,904
  • Average annual cost of living: $50,514

Daytona Lagoon in Daytona Beach Florida

Daytona Beach

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.5%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,737
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,919
  • Average annual cost of living: $43,873
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Port St. Lucie

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,376
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,027
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,838
St.

St. Petersburg

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.9%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,363
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,058
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,054
Aerial View of Palm Coast, Florida

Palm Bay

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,850
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $3,784
  • Average annual cost of living: $45,407
Aerial Drone Shot stock photo

Fort Lauderdale

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.3%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,507
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,209
  • Average annual cost of living: $68,596
Miami Beach Art Deco

Miami Beach

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 18.2%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $15,171
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,232
  • Average annual cost of living: $208,834

A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 14.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,823
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,024
  • Average annual cost of living: $46,166
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Tampa

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 13%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,347
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,091
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,254
Aerial shot of the Orlando suburb of Longwood, Florida on a spring evening during golden hour.

Orlando

  • Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 10.8%
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,452
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,098
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,601

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found data for cities in Florida including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, the average single-family home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.

