There’s no way around Florida being a beacon for all pending retirees. It is one of the top retirement destinations in the United States for many reasons — the warm climate, tax advantages and a variety of active adult communities. That being said, whether or not you can afford to retire in Florida is a completely different matter altogether.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the average cost of utility bills and expenses in some of Florida’s biggest cities. From that, a good amount of popular cities to retire in also jumped off the page — all of which had a range of affordability if you are considering moving or retiring there.

Whether it’s the weather, the beaches or the abundance of access to retirement communities that has you putting Florida down as your retirement destination, it’s good to know you have options. It’s also important to compare your current budget with the expenses of your desired city to see whether you can afford to live in any of these 20 popular retirement cities in Florida.

The Villages

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 85.9%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,399

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,939

Average annual cost of living: $52,055

Palm Coast

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 29.5%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,082

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,004

Average annual cost of living: $49,024

North Port

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 28.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,023

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,011

Average annual cost of living: $48,407

Largo

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 26.8%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,303

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,059

Average annual cost of living: $52,344

Tamarac

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 26.1%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,323

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,225

Average annual cost of living: $54,573

Boca Raton

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 25.7%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $4,338

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,185

Average annual cost of living: $78,275

Cape Coral

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 24.7%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,311

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,179

Average annual cost of living: $53,872

Deerfield Beach

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 23.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,598

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,170

Average annual cost of living: $57,208

Boynton Beach

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 22.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,917

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,197

Average annual cost of living: $61,377

Fort Myers

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 22.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,409

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,041

Average annual cost of living: $53,398

Melbourne

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.5%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,306

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,904

Average annual cost of living: $50,514

Daytona Beach

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.5%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,737

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,919

Average annual cost of living: $43,873

Port St. Lucie

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 21.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,376

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,027

Average annual cost of living: $52,838

St. Petersburg

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.9%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,363

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,058

Average annual cost of living: $53,054

Palm Bay

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,850

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $3,784

Average annual cost of living: $45,407

Fort Lauderdale

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 19.3%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,507

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,209

Average annual cost of living: $68,596

Miami Beach

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 18.2%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $15,171

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,232

Average annual cost of living: $208,834

Jacksonville

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 14.4%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,823

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,024

Average annual cost of living: $46,166

Tampa

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 13%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,347

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,091

Average annual cost of living: $53,254

Orlando

Retirement-aged percentage of people 65 and over: 10.8%

Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,452

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,098

Average annual cost of living: $54,601

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found data for cities in Florida including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, the average single-family home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Popular Retirement Cities in Florida

