2 Lithium Stocks For Your September 2024 Watchlist

The lithium sector focuses on companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of lithium. This metal is crucial for batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Lithium stocks represent ownership in these companies, ranging from miners to battery manufacturers. The sector has gained attention due to the growing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.

Investing in lithium stocks can offer potential benefits as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles may drive long-term demand for lithium. Some lithium companies have partnerships with major automakers, potentially securing future revenue streams. However, lithium stocks also come with risks. The sector can be volatile, influenced by commodity prices and geopolitical factors. Overproduction concerns and new extraction technologies may impact lithium prices. Many lithium companies are still in the exploration or development stage, carrying higher risk.

When considering lithium stocks, it’s important to evaluate a company’s resource quality and production costs. Assess their position in the lithium supply chain and geographic diversification. Look at factors like proven reserves and extraction efficiency. Consider the regulatory environment in the regions where the company operates. Be aware of technological advancements that could affect lithium demand or production methods. With this being said, here are two lithium stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Lithium Stocks To Watch Today

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE: SQM)

(NYSE: SQM) Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM Stock)

To begin, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) is a Chilean chemical company and a major global producer of lithium. They are involved in the production and distribution of plant nutrients, iodine, lithium, and industrial chemicals. SQM operates lithium extraction facilities in the Salar de Atacama, one of the world’s largest lithium reserves.

At the end of August, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) announced its financial results for the first half of 2024. The company reported a net loss of $655.9 million, compared to a net income of $1,330.1 million for the same period last year. Total revenues decreased by 44.9% to $2,378.1 million. Despite this, SQM achieved record-high quarterly sales volumes in lithium and iodine. The company highlighted a partnership with Codelco to extend operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. SQM also launched SQM International Lithium for expanding outside Chile. The company noted that lower lithium prices impacted revenues.

In the last month of trading, shares of SQM stock have started to rebound, increasing 2.59%. Meanwhile, ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, SQM stock is trading at around $39.23 a share.

Albemarle Corp (ALB Stock)

Next, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. They are one of the world’s largest lithium producers, with operations in various countries. Albemarle is also involved in the production of bromine specialties and catalysts used in refineries. The company has been expanding its lithium production capacity to meet growing demand from the electric vehicle industry.

This month, Albemarle Corp announced its inclusion in TIME magazine’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024. The recognition was based on the company’s performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability. Albemarle was one of only seven companies from the Carolinas to make the list. The TIME selection process, conducted in partnership with Statista, analyzed companies with over $100 million in revenue and evaluated employee surveys and sustainability data.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of Albemarle Corp stock are up 1.71%. While, during Wednesday’s premarket trading session, ALB stock is trading modestly higher by 0.81% at $91.19 a share

