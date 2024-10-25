2 Lithium Stocks To Watch In October 2024

The lithium sector represents companies involved in mining, processing, and developing lithium resources for various applications. Lithium is crucial for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. Lithium stocks offer investment opportunities in companies throughout the supply chain. The sector has gained attention due to growing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.

Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the clean energy transition. Many lithium companies benefit from government support and environmental initiatives. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles may drive long-term demand. However, lithium stocks face several challenges. The sector can be volatile, influenced by commodity prices and market speculation. Many lithium projects require significant capital investment before generating revenue. Competition is intensifying as more companies enter the market. Supply and demand imbalances can lead to price fluctuations.

When evaluating lithium stocks, consider the company’s resource quality and production capabilities. Assess their position in the supply chain and relationships with major customers. Look at factors like production costs and project development timelines. Be aware of technological advances that could affect lithium demand. Consider the impact of government policies on electric vehicle adoption. For all that, here are two lithium mining stocks to keep on watch in the stock market right now.

Lithium Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)

(NYSE: ALB) Lithium Americas Corporation (NYSE: LAC)

Albemarle Corp. (ALB Stock)

Starting off, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is one of the world’s largest producers of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. They operate lithium production facilities in multiple countries, including major operations in Chile and Australia. The company also produces other specialty chemicals and materials for various industries.

Earlier this month, Albemarle Corp announced a significant change to its operating structure. The company plans to transition from two global business units to a fully integrated functional model. This change is set to take effect on November 1, 2024. Albemarle stated this restructuring aims to increase agility and deliver cost savings. The company indicated this is part of a broader review of its cost and operating structure.

In the last month of trading, shares of ALB stock have recovered by 10.64%. Meanwhile, during Friday morning’s trading session, Albemarle Corp stock is trading slightly higher up 0.87%, currently trading at $96.05 a share.

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC Stock)

Second, Lithium Americas Corporation (LAC) is a lithium development company focused on advancing lithium projects in the Americas. They are developing the Thacker Pass project in Nevada, which is expected to be one of North America’s largest lithium operations. The company also has interests in lithium projects in Argentina.

Just this month, Lithium Americas Corp. announced a new joint venture agreement with General Motors. GM will invest $625 million for a 38% ownership stake in the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The joint venture will complement a previously announced $2.3 billion conditional loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Lithium Americas noted this represents the largest investment by a U.S. automaker in a lithium carbonate project. The agreement extends GM’s lithium offtake agreement to 20 years.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of Lithium Americas Corp. stock have begun to recover by 48.76%. With that, during Friday morning’s trading session, LAC stock opened green up 4.84%, currently trading at $3.58 a share.

