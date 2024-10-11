2 Consumer Stocks To Watch In October 2024

The consumer sector includes companies that produce and sell goods and services directly to individuals. It includes industries like retail, food and beverage, apparel, and personal care products. Consumer stocks represent ownership in these companies traded on public exchanges. The sector is often divided into consumer discretionary and consumer staples categories. Consumer stocks can reflect broader economic trends and consumer spending habits.

Investing in consumer stocks can offer several potential benefits. Many consumer companies have recognizable brands and loyal customer bases. Consumer staples tend to provide steady returns, even during economic downturns. Some consumer stocks offer dividends, appealing to income-focused investors. However, the sector also faces challenges. Consumer discretionary stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles. Changing consumer preferences and e-commerce disruption can impact traditional retailers. Competition is intense, with new brands constantly entering the market.

When considering consumer stocks, it’s important to evaluate a company’s brand strength and market position. Assess their ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and digital trends. Look at factors like same-store sales growth and profit margins. Consider the company’s e-commerce capabilities and omnichannel strategies. Also, it’s important to be aware of potential impacts from economic indicators like unemployment rates and consumer confidence. Moreover, let’s look at two consumer stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

The Home Depot (HD Stock)

To begin, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is a major home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. They operate a large network of stores offering a wide range of building materials, home improvement products, and garden supplies. Home Depot serves both do-it-yourself consumers and professional contractors. The company also provides home improvement services and has a significant online retail presence.

Back in August, Home Depot announced its second-quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $43.18 billion. These figures exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates for Q2 2024, which were earnings of $4.54 per share and $42.58 billion in revenue. Home Depot also provided guidance for fiscal 2025. The company projects earnings to range between $14.51 and $14.81 per share. Revenue estimates for the upcoming fiscal year are set between $156.49 billion and $158.01 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of Home Depot stock have moved higher by 19.36% so far. While, as of Friday’s closing bell, HD stock finished the day up 0.47%, at $411.90 a share.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW Stock)

Next up, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is another leading home improvement retailer, primarily operating in North America. They offer a broad selection of products for construction, maintenance, repair, and remodeling of homes. Lowe’s serves homeowners, renters, and professional customers.

In August, Lowe’s announced a quarterly cash dividend approved by its board of directors. The dividend was set at $1.15 per share. Lowe’s stated that this dividend will be paid on November 6, 2024. To receive this dividend, shareholders must be on record as of October 23, 2024. This results in an annual dividend yield of 1.67% for shareholders.

In 2024 so far, shares of LOW stock have advanced by 26.12% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, Lowe’s Companies stock finished the day up 0.93%, at $275.76 a share.

