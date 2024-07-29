News & Insights

15 Cities Where Inflation Is Causing Property Taxes To Rise the Most

July 29, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

Inflation has been on everyone’s minds these past few years. After the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020, millions of Americans became unemployed and inflation went through the roof.

In fact, inflation reached the highest levels in decades, several years after the onset of the pandemic. USA Facts reported inflation peaked at an incredible 8.9% in June 2022.

Unfortunately, property taxes have not been immune to the effects of inflation. Pent-up demand for housing combined with soaring interest rates have resulted in very high property taxes in some U.S. cities. Home prices nationwide remain stubbornly high, translating into persistently higher property taxes.

If you’re looking to avoid high property taxes, there are 15 high-priced cities across the U.S. that you might want to cross off your list.

Here are 15 cities where inflation is causing property taxes to rise the most, according to data from CoreLogic. The cities are listed in descending order based on the 2023 median property tax.

Aerial Shot of La Gorce Island in Mid Beach.

Miami Beach, FL

  • Zip code: 33109
  • County: Miami-Dade
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $51,051
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $3,062,500

Atherton, California

Atherton, CA

  • Zip code: 94027
  • County: San Mateo
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $46,116
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $3,732,500

Long-Island-New-York

Old Westbury, NY

  • Zip code: 11568
  • County: Nassau
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $34,574
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,635,000
Coronado, San Diego, Jul 08 - Among the streets of the island of Coronado, on the other side of the Bay of San Diego, typical for its wooden and low style fishermen's houses, decorated in this case with US flags for the 4th July National Day.

Ross, CA

  • Zip code: 94957
  • County: Marin
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $32,220
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $2,950,000
Aerial view urban sprawl with colorful fall foliage near Dallas, Texas, USA.

University Park, TX

  • Zip code: 75225
  • County: Dallas
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $31,838
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,535,350

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 23, 2018: Urban views of the Beverly Hills area and residential buildings on the Hollywood hills.

Beverly Hills, CA

  • Zip code: 90210
  • County: Los Angeles
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $30,440
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $2,997,500
Yonkers, New York with the Hudson river in the foreground.

Irvington, NY

  • Zip code: 10533
  • County: Westchester
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,974
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,225,000
Luxurious Living in Greenwich, Connecticut

Purchase, NY

  • Zip code: 10577
  • County: Westchester
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,675
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $2,100,000

Rye, New York - March 14, 2019: People enjoying sunset at Rye Playland in Rye, New York - Image.

Rye, NY

  • Zip code: 10580
  • County: Westchester
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,389
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,937,125
Texas house

Highland Park, TX

  • Zip code: 75205
  • County: Dallas
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,827
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,730,450
Harwood Court in Scarsdale, Westchester county, New York State, USA.

Scarsdale, NY

  • Zip code: 10583
  • County: Westchester
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,628
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,398,500

Residential street and living houses in New Rochelle, Westchester, at beautiful sunny day.

Larchmont, NY

  • Zip code: 10538
  • County: Westchester
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,396
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,693,750

Mill Neck, NY

  • Zip code: 11765
  • County: Nassau
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,088
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $1,849,000
This HDR shot is from our street looking North-West as the sun sets.

Rancho Santa Fe, CA

  • Zip code: 92067
  • County: San Diego
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,026
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $3,665,750

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York, NY

  • Zip code: 10013
  • County: New York
  • 2023 Median Property Tax: $27,943
  • 2023 Median Home Price: $2,862,500

