Inflation has been on everyone’s minds these past few years. After the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020, millions of Americans became unemployed and inflation went through the roof.

In fact, inflation reached the highest levels in decades, several years after the onset of the pandemic. USA Facts reported inflation peaked at an incredible 8.9% in June 2022.

Unfortunately, property taxes have not been immune to the effects of inflation. Pent-up demand for housing combined with soaring interest rates have resulted in very high property taxes in some U.S. cities. Home prices nationwide remain stubbornly high, translating into persistently higher property taxes.

If you’re looking to avoid high property taxes, there are 15 high-priced cities across the U.S. that you might want to cross off your list.

Here are 15 cities where inflation is causing property taxes to rise the most, according to data from CoreLogic. The cities are listed in descending order based on the 2023 median property tax.

Miami Beach, FL

Zip code: 33109

33109 County: Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade 2023 Median Property Tax: $51,051

$51,051 2023 Median Home Price: $3,062,500

Atherton, CA

Zip code: 94027

94027 County: San Mateo

San Mateo 2023 Median Property Tax: $46,116

$46,116 2023 Median Home Price: $3,732,500

Old Westbury, NY

Zip code: 11568

11568 County: Nassau

Nassau 2023 Median Property Tax: $34,574

$34,574 2023 Median Home Price: $1,635,000

Ross, CA

Zip code: 94957

94957 County: Marin

Marin 2023 Median Property Tax: $32,220

$32,220 2023 Median Home Price: $2,950,000

University Park, TX

Zip code: 75225

75225 County: Dallas

Dallas 2023 Median Property Tax: $31,838

$31,838 2023 Median Home Price: $1,535,350

Beverly Hills, CA

Zip code: 90210

90210 County: Los Angeles

Los Angeles 2023 Median Property Tax: $30,440

$30,440 2023 Median Home Price: $2,997,500

Irvington, NY

Zip code: 10533

10533 County: Westchester

Westchester 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,974

$29,974 2023 Median Home Price: $1,225,000

Purchase, NY

Zip code: 10577

10577 County: Westchester

Westchester 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,675

$29,675 2023 Median Home Price: $2,100,000

Rye, NY

Zip code: 10580

10580 County: Westchester

Westchester 2023 Median Property Tax: $29,389

$29,389 2023 Median Home Price: $1,937,125

Highland Park, TX

Zip code: 75205

75205 County: Dallas

Dallas 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,827

$28,827 2023 Median Home Price: $1,730,450

Scarsdale, NY

Zip code: 10583

10583 County: Westchester

Westchester 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,628

$28,628 2023 Median Home Price: $1,398,500

Larchmont, NY

Zip code: 10538

10538 County: Westchester

Westchester 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,396

$28,396 2023 Median Home Price: $1,693,750

Mill Neck, NY

Zip code: 11765

11765 County: Nassau

Nassau 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,088

$28,088 2023 Median Home Price: $1,849,000

Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Zip code: 92067

92067 County: San Diego

San Diego 2023 Median Property Tax: $28,026

$28,026 2023 Median Home Price: $3,665,750

New York, NY

Zip code: 10013

10013 County: New York

New York 2023 Median Property Tax: $27,943

$27,943 2023 Median Home Price: $2,862,500

Disclaimer: Any photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict property in the specific city mentioned.

