15 Arizona Cities That Will Struggle the Most If Social Security Ends

Arizona has several attractive qualities for retirees including mild weather (with the caveat of severe heat waves), beautiful natural scenery, abundant outdoor recreational opportunities and, in some areas, reasonable cost of living — at least when compared with, say, California.

But what would retirement look like in The Grand Canyon State without Social Security benefits? In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona to find the 15 that will struggle the most if Social Security benefits were to end.

15. Camp Verde

Percentage of households with retirement income: 32.2%

32.2% Total annual cost of living: $55,430

$55,430 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $24,868

$24,868 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 49%

14. Oro Valley

Percentage of households with retirement income: 42.8%

42.8% Total annual cost of living: $61,505

$61,505 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $29,587

$29,587 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 49.9%

13. Fountain Hills

Percentage of households with retirement income: 39.1%

39.1% Total annual cost of living: $76,910

$76,910 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $28,709

$28,709 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 51.3%

12. Bullhead City

Percentage of households with retirement income: 32.6%

32.6% Total annual cost of living: $46,744

$46,744 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $22,397

$22,397 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 52.9%

11. Lake Havasu City

Percentage of households with retirement income: 41.1%

41.1% Total annual cost of living: $59,341

$59,341 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $24,745

$24,745 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 52.9%

10. Apache Junction

Percentage of households with retirement income: 38.1%

38.1% Total annual cost of living: $51,106

$51,106 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $23,719

$23,719 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 54%

9. Chino Valley

Percentage of households with retirement income: 42.9%

42.9% Total annual cost of living: $60,979

$60,979 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $23,706

$23,706 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 54.8%

8. Cottonwood

Percentage of households with retirement income: 27.9%

27.9% Total annual cost of living: $53,522

$53,522 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $19,223

$19,223 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 54.8%

7. Florence

Percentage of households with retirement income: 48.8%

48.8% Total annual cost of living: $48,110

$48,110 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $27,438

$27,438 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 56%

6. Prescott

Percentage of households with retirement income: 43.9%

43.9% Total annual cost of living: $68,762

$68,762 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $25,672

$25,672 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 56.7%

5. Payson

Percentage of households with retirement income: 39.8%

39.8% Total annual cost of living: $54,807

$54,807 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $23,647

$23,647 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 57.6%

4. Gold Canyon

Percentage of households with retirement income: 53.4%

53.4% Total annual cost of living: $59,593

$59,593 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $32,475

$32,475 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 64.4%

3. Sun City

Percentage of households with retirement income: 61.5%

61.5% Total annual cost of living: $48,202

$48,202 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $25,346

$25,346 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 85%

2. Green Valley

Percentage of households with retirement income: 64.5%

64.5% Total annual cost of living: $45,596

$45,596 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $27,102

$27,102 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 85.1%

1. Sun City West

Percentage of households with retirement income: 71.8%

71.8% Total annual cost of living: $53,141

$53,141 Average Social Security benefits for households that receive them: $28,190

$28,190 Percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits: 87.1%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona to find the places that will struggle the most if Social Security benefits were to end. First, GOBankingRates found cities in Arizona using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city a number of factors were found including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, number of households receiving Social Security benefits, number of households receiving retirement income, average Social Security benefits for households whom receive Social Security benefits, and average retirement income for households whom received retirement income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. Using the cost of living and mortgage costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30 year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the highest concentration of households that receive Social Security benefits as they represent the areas that will be most affected by the end of Social Security benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 2, 2024.

