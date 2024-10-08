15 Analysts Assess Medtronic: What You Need To Know

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $93.33, along with a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 2.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $90.87.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Medtronic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $92.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $104.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $94.00 $92.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $82.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $85.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $76.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $100.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $88.00

All You Need to Know About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Medtronic's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medtronic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.77% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

