The 12 Most Expensive Luxury Retirement Cities in America in 2024

“Luxury” means different things to different people, especially when it comes to where you live. But as a general rule, it typically means you live near upscale amenities, stunning scenery and pricey homes. For retirees, you can add warm weather to the mix, though that’s not always a deal breaker.

Discover: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Learn More: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

You don’t necessarily need to spend a lot of money to enjoy a luxe lifestyle, but it certainly helps. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t have nearly enough savings to finance a luxurious retirement in an expensive city.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, a recent Prudential Financial survey found that 55-year-olds have median retirement savings of less than $50,000, which is “significantly short of the recommended goal of having eight times one’s annual income saved by this age.”

A nest egg of $50,000 is not enough to retire comfortably in most U.S. cities, let alone pricey ones that offer access to a luxurious lifestyle. No matter where you live, you need at least $500,000 to retire comfortably, even if you wait until age 70 to retire. In some places, you need more than $1 million.

Research from GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with populations over 15,000 and 65-plus populations of more than 25% to find some of the most expensive cities to retire in. Here were some of the key findings:

California is home to the largest number of expensive retirement cities, while Florida ranks second.

Naples, Florida, has the largest percentage of 65+ residents of any area on the list. More than half (55%) of its population is age 65 or older.

The median income in the richest retirement town in America is $166,747.

When it comes to expensive retirement cities that also throw in large doses of luxury, you need to find cities or towns with easy access to high-end shops, restaurants and resort areas, as well as amenities that might range from award-winning golf courses to Instagram-ready beaches or mountains.

Here’s a look at 12 of the most expensive luxury retirement cities in America based on home prices and cost of living. Home prices are from the latest Realtor.com data, while cost-of-living scores are from BestPlaces. Any score above 100 means the cost of living is higher than the U.S. average.

Boulder, Colorado

Median listing home price : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Cost-of-living index score: 141.3

The Hamptons, New York

Median listing home price : $2.8 million

: $2.8 million Cost-of-living index score: 147.1

Honolulu, Hawaii

Median listing home price : $630,000

: $630,000 Cost-of-living index score: 171.5

Los Angeles, California

Median listing home price : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Cost-of-living index score: 161.7

Miami, Florida

Median listing home price : $655,000

: $655,000 Cost-of-living index score: 118.9

Naples, Florida

Median listing home price : $750,000

: $750,000 Cost-of-living index score: 113

San Diego, California

Median listing home price : $998,000

: $998,000 Cost-of-living index score: 154.9

San Francisco, California

Median listing home price : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Cost-of-living index score: 245.5

San Jose, California

Median listing home price : $1.3 million

: $1.3 million Cost-of-living index score: 231

Santa Barbara, California

Median listing home price : $2.6 million

: $2.6 million Cost-of-living index score: 154.7

Santa Rosa, California

Median listing home price : $875,000

: $875,000 Cost-of-living index score: 151.8

Seattle, Washington

Median listing home price : $800,000

: $800,000 Cost-of-living index score: 158.1

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 12 Most Expensive Luxury Retirement Cities in America in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.