11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

According to Gallup’s annual update, 62% of Americans — that’s 162 million adults — have money invested in the stock market through individual stocks, mutual funds or a retirement account. When it comes to investing, most people think of stocks, some sort of savings account or real estate as their first options.

However, there are many uncommon investments that could be very lucrative that you may not have considered before. Here are 11 unconventional ways to invest that can actually make you a lot of money.

Peer-to-Peer Lending

“Lending platforms like Prosper allow you to lend money directly to individuals or businesses of your choice and can provide a decent stream of passive income from interest payments,” said Erika Kullberg, attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com.

These platforms connect borrowers and lenders to benefit both since borrowers can avoid the strict requirements and lengthy loan applications associated with most lenders, and investors could potentially find lucrative investment options.

Art

“When it comes to alternative assets like fine art or collectibles, the risks are higher in terms of volatility, but if you have a knack for these kinds of assets, they can deliver substantial returns over time,” Kullberg said. “Getting it right can really be a matter of experience rather than taste, however, so keep that in mind if you do fancy going down this route.”

There are numerous ways that you can invest your money into alternative assets, too. If you’re uncertain about the process, you can start with Yieldstreet, a platform that allows you to build a portfolio of alternate assets like art, collectibles and short-term notes.

Royalties From Intellectual Property

Kullberg pointed out that royalties from music or intellectual property can be invested easily through dedicated platforms, potentially providing a steady income stream over time.

Collectible Sneakers

The sneaker market has exploded over the years, with rare shoes increasing in value based on certain conditions. Those with knowledge of the sneaker market will find ways to purchase them at retail prices and then sell them for an exorbitant markup.

For example, Sotheby’s announced in 2021 that a sneaker collector sold Kanye West’s Grammy-worn sneakers for a record-breaking $1.8 million. While you may not always be fortunate enough to find the right sneakers, those who know what to look for can enjoy major returns.

Domain Names

Domain names can be treated like digital assets because you can purchase unique ones at a low price and then sell them to businesses in the future at a significant markup. The trick is to predict which domain names you believe will be in demand one day.

Vintage Wines

Some fine wines can increase in value as they age, and investors in this field will study the market to understand which products they can profit from. If you take the time to understand the vintage wine market, you may be able to find profitable investment opportunities.

Storage Unit Auctions

You can purchase the contents of an abandoned storage unit and then try to resell the items on auctions. There are no guarantees that every storage unit will have valuable items, but you may get lucky occasionally by finding one with hidden gems.

Comic Books and Graphic Novels

First editions or rare issues of popular comic books can sell for a significant amount, depending on the condition. There’s an entire market for comic books and collections worth exploring if you want an alternative investment option.

Crowdfunded Real Estate

If you want to invest in real estate but don’t want to deal with being a landlord, you can turn to crowdfunded real estate investment platforms. You can invest in farmland, multifamily housing properties and even new development projects. Start by reviewing platforms like Fundrise and Groundfloor to see what options are available at your budget level.

Parking Spots

While real estate may be a popular investment, a lesser-known option is purchasing parking spots. If you find a parking spot in a high-traffic community, you could rent it out for hundreds of dollars per month.

Platforms like SpotHero allow you to cash in from your parking spot. You can take some time to find if any spots are available near you in which to invest. You could also enjoy substantial returns if you decide to flip this spot in the future.

Yourself

Finally, when you think of investments, you may not instantly think of investing in yourself. However, any funds that you allocate towards learning more, networking and self-development could pay lucrative dividends in the future. Warren Buffett, arguably one of the best investors in the world, has even stated that investing in yourself is the best thing you can ever do.

“You, as an individual, have the highest level of ROI humanly possible,” said financial expert Andrew Cordle. “So, the number one investment that someone should make is in themselves, and this would be investing in increasing their financial IQ, knowing what to do and not to do when it comes to money.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

