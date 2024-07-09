10 Vacation Destinations To Skip This Summer and Travel Off-Peak To Save Money

Traveling off-peak travel season can save you money and improve your overall travel experience. This is when you’ll see the least amount of tourists and shorter lines, and everything from flights to hotels is typically much cheaper.

But when is off-peak travel? It depends on where you go. For example, low-season months in Europe typically occur during the colder winter months. However, in other places, like most of Asia, the off-season is June to October because of the rainy season, according to Projects Abroad.

Summer is one of the most popular travel seasons, but you can save money by scheduling your vacation days for a different time of year.

Here are several destinations to skip this summer and travel off-peak.

Key West, FL

Cheapest time to visit: September to November or May to June

Finding lower prices in Key West isn’t easy no matter what time of the year you go, but you’ll have better luck during the off months between September and November, according to Travel + Leisure. Prices are generally the highest in the winter and during the peak summer months, but another sweet spot is May and June.

Hawaii

Cheapest time to visit: Late spring and early fall

Hawaii is one of the world’s top vacation destinations, and finding the best deals may take some work. Hotel rates are the highest during the Christmas and New Year holidays, as well as during spring break and summer vacation, Travel + Leisure reported. Hawaiian Airlines suggests booking a trip in late spring and early fall before Thanksgiving if you want to save money. Travel + Leisure also recommends hopping aboard a Hawaiian cruise to skip the airfare and hotel costs and choosing an itinerary outside of peak tourist season.

Bermuda

Cheapest time to visit: November to February

Bermuda has the lowest prices between November and February, but according to Lonely Planet, flights and hotels typically have the lowest prices in November. Bring a sweater if you aren’t used to cooler weather. While the sun is still strong, temperatures drop to between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit during this time.

Quebec City

Cheapest time to visit: November and April

If you prefer to travel north, Quebec City is the least crowded and has lower prices on hotels and flights during the off-season in November and April, according to Travel + Leisure. You may see snow if you go toward the end of the year, but April is also a great month to visit as it’s peak maple syrup season.

New York City

Cheapest time to visit: January to March

From taking a nice stroll through Central Park to ice skating at Rockefeller Center, The Big Apple is a hot vacation spot during the summer, fall and early winter. To get the best deals on flights and hotels, consider visiting between January and March, according to Tours By Foot.

Costa Rica

Cheapest time to visit: April to May and September to October

AAA Living reported that the periods from April through May and from September through October. Skyscanner reported that the cheapest month to fly to Costa Rica is September, as prices can be up to 19% cheaper than the average yearly flight price. Avoid going in December, as prices can be as much as 30% higher than average.

Big Sur, California

Cheapest time to visit: Winter

Winter, especially December, is considered the cheapest time to visit Big Sur, according to U.S. News & World Report. Although prices aren’t at their lowest, absolute best time to visit is September to November if don’t want to pay peak season prices and prefer to skip the crowds.

Iceland

Cheapest time to visit: September to November and January to May

Iceland has a short and crowded summer season when prices are generally higher. To score the best deals, Guide to Iceland recommends going during the off-peak season in spring and autumn. June to August are usually the most popular months to visit, and Christmas can be expensive as well.

Crete, Greece

Cheapest time to visit: April to June and September to October

Crete, Greece’s largest island, sees the most tourists in July and August. If you want to avoid the crowds and save money, Lonely Planet recommends booking a trip between April and June or September and October. Most businesses and attractions are still open, but pieces on flights and hotels are also a little lower.

Yosemite National Park

Cheapest time to visit: November to April

Consider visiting Yosemite National Park between November and April if you want to enjoy winter activities, smaller crowds and lower prices on lodging, according to Lonely Planet. The park is usually covered in snow during the winter and crowded and expensive during the summer.

