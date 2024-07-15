10 Things You Didn’t Know You Can Negotiate Prices On

Most people know you can negotiate salaries, home prices, loan terms and car deals, but there’s no reason to stop there. Knowing what other things you can negotiate — and figuring out the best negotiation tactics — can save you money on everything from gym memberships to school tuition.

The key to any successful negotiation is knowledge. Before starting the process, research the market to learn about typical prices, from the cheapest to the costliest. When it’s time to haggle over prices and terms, mention better deals you have found elsewhere and suggest ways to sweeten your own deal. This might mean negotiating a lower price, requesting add-ons or other perks or changing the payment terms.

It’s also important to know what is open to negotiation and what isn’t. Here are 10 things you might not have known you can negotiate prices on.

Rent

Don’t assume that the rent price being advertised is the one you’ll end up paying. You might get a lower price by showing the landlord that their price is higher than the market average. Other ways to negotiate lower rent prices include:

Signing a longer-term lease

Offering to help out with work around the complex

Paying your entire lease up front

Medical Bills

Just because you got hit with a pricey medical bill doesn’t mean you are stuck with it. First, explore other options, such as uninsured-patient discounts and financial assistance for low-income patients. If that doesn’t work, contact your care provider to negotiate a lower price. Offering to pay the full amount at once is another way to land a discount.

Cell Phone Bill

Before signing up with a new phone provider, find out what the competition charges. Sales reps often have the flexibility to offer you a better package to keep you from going elsewhere. To ensure the best bargaining power, research at least three competitors’ prices and have their websites open when you make your call so you can quickly reference their rates.

Gym Membership

It’s not uncommon to find several different gyms in a single two- or three-mile radius, meaning there is intense competition for new customers. Tell the gym manager why their facility is a good fit for you and then see if you can negotiate a lower price by telling them what the competition charges.

Electronics

Research from Consumer Reports found that about 60% of consumers who ask for a better deal on electronics get one. Compare prices in the area to determine if the item you want to buy is more expensive than average. Another good strategy is to visit the store during off-peak hours when it’s less busy and sales associates might be more apt to give a discount.

Bank Fees

If you are hit with a bank fee for going below a certain balance or having an inactive account, contact the bank to see if you can get the fee lowered or waived altogether. If you are a long-standing customer with a good record of avoiding fees, most banks will be willing to let you slide at least once.

Tax Bill

The IRS may let you settle your federal tax debt for less than the amount you owe through an “offer in compromise,” according to the agency’s website. To negotiate a lower amount, you will need to provide information such as your income, expenses, asset equity and ability to pay. The IRS usually approves an offer in compromise when the amount you offer represents the most it can expect to collect within a reasonable period of time.

School Tuition

Private schools charge rates based on a number of factors, and those rates are rarely set in stone. Meet with administrators to see if rates can be lowered for having more than one child attend, or by offering to volunteer for school events. You might also be able to score a discount if you offer to pay the full tuition upfront.

Internet Service Bill

Internet providers in competitive markets are often willing to offer discounts for signing up new customers. Let them know what you are paying with your current provider and then tell them you are willing to make the switch if you get a lower rate.

Attorney Fees

One way to negotiate attorney fees is to aim for a sliding scale that might involve a 33% fee for the first $50,000, 23% for the next $50,000 and 13% for anything above $100,000. If the attorney charges an hourly rate, ask for it to be billed in six-minute intervals instead of 15-minute intervals to keep overall costs lower.

