The 10 States Where You Need the Least Amount of Income To Buy a Home in 2024

Once a pillar of the American Dream, homeownership is no longer a near-guaranteed achievement for the average person.

There are simply too many financial hurdles. We’ve got an inventory shortage driving up home prices and sky-high interest rates making mortgages impossibly expensive for many. Additionally, there’s the issue of lingering inflation and the fact that wages are widely failing to keep up with rising costs of living.

Though potentially financially challenging, homeownership may be more realistic than you think — particularly if you’re shopping for a home in a location where you don’t need an especially high salary to comfortably own.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates found each state’s average 2024 home value and average monthly mortgage assuming buyers would choose a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and make a 20% down payment with a 6.82% interest rate. From there, assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income, GOBankingRates found the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home in each state.

These are the 10 states where the least amount of income is required to buy a home in 2024.

Ohio

2024 average home value: $218,535

$218,535 20% down payment: $43,707

$43,707 Loan amount: $174,828

$174,828 Monthly mortgage: $1,142

$1,142 Annual mortgage: $13,705

$13,705 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,683

Alabama

2024 average home value: $218,004

$218,004 20% down payment: $43,601

$43,601 Loan amount: $174,403

$174,403 Monthly mortgage: $1,139

$1,139 Annual mortgage: $13,672

$13,672 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,572

Kansas

2024 average home value: $217,817

$217,817 20% down payment: $43,563

$43,563 Loan amount: $174,253

$174,253 Monthly mortgage: $1,138

$1,138 Annual mortgage: $13,660

$13,660 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,533

Iowa

2024 average home value: $212,367

$212,367 20% down payment: $42,473

$42,473 Loan amount: $169,894

$169,894 Monthly mortgage: $1,110

$1,110 Annual mortgage: $13,318

$13,318 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $44,394

Oklahoma

2024 average home value: $200,153

$200,153 20% down payment: $40,031

$40,031 Loan amount: $160,122

$160,122 Monthly mortgage: $1,046

$1,046 Annual mortgage: $12,552

$12,552 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,840

Arkansas

2024 average home value: $198,364

$198,364 20% down payment: $39,673

$39,673 Loan amount: $158,691

$158,691 Monthly mortgage: $1,037

$1,037 Annual mortgage: $12,440

$12,440 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,467

Kentucky

2024 average home value: $196,412

$196,412 20% down payment: $39,282

$39,282 Loan amount: $157,130

$157,130 Monthly mortgage: $1,026

$1,026 Annual mortgage: $12,318

$12,318 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,058

Louisiana

2024 average home value: $195,240

$195,240 20% down payment: $39,048

$39,048 Loan amount: $156,192

$156,192 Monthly mortgage: $1,020

$1,020 Annual mortgage: $12,244

$12,244 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $40,813

Mississippi

2024 average home value: $170,653

$170,653 20% down payment: $34,131

$34,131 Loan amount: $136,523

$136,523 Monthly mortgage: $892

$892 Annual mortgage: $10,702

$10,702 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $35,674

West Virginia

2024 average home value: $155,080

$155,080 20% down payment: $31,016

$31,016 Loan amount: $124,064

$124,064 Monthly mortgage: $810

$810 Annual mortgage: $9,726

$9,726 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $32,418

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the (1) average 2024 home value for each state. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82% as sourced from Freddie Mac for April 4, 2024, and there was no P&I, HOA fees or property tax included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to find the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford the home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 13, 2024.

