10 States Where Non-Mortgage Debt Is Falling the Most

Debt is one of the most accurate yardsticks for measuring financial health, and in most of the country, households have less of it this year than last — at least when home loans aren’t part of the equation. A new study from consumer credit reporting agency Experian found that non-mortgage household debt fell between 2023 and 2024 in all but a few states.
Here’s a look at why people owe less and where non-mortgage debt fell the most.
What Is Non-Mortgage Debt?
Non-mortgage debt is a household’s combined balance of loans and lines of credit, not including first and second mortgages. That’s a big omission, considering Experian data shows that the average mortgage balance exceeded $250,000 in 2024 and that mortgages account for two-thirds of America’s $17 trillion overall consumer loan balance — but the omission is by design.
Non-mortgage debt is a telling statistic for analysts because it includes a much broader cross-section of the population than the 40% who have home loans. Much larger percentages hold consumer debt like auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and student loans, all of which are included in the category of non-mortgage debt.
Why Is Non-Mortgage Debt Falling?
Some types of non-mortgage debt, like personal loans, have plateaued, and others, like credit card debt, have increased modestly. However, all but a few states have experienced a decrease because of a dramatic decline in one kind of debt, in particular — student loans, which were broadly forgiven in the post-COVID era.
According to Experian, massive student loan cancellations have relieved nearly 5 million people who went into debt to pay for college — roughly 10% of all student borrowers.
The States That Shed the Most Non-Mortgage Debt (and Washington, DC)
Non-mortgage debt declined by more than 2% over the last year in 10 states and the District of Columbia.
Washington, D.C.
- 2023: $25,413
- 2024: $24,258
- Year-over-year percent change: -4.5%
Maryland
- 2023: $25,039
- 2024: $24,081
- Year-over-year percent change: -3.8%
Georgia
- 2023: $26,554
- 2024: $25,619
- Year-over-year percent change: -3.5%
Indiana
- 2023: $22,172
- 2024: $21,593
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.6%
Delaware
- 2023: $23,887
- 2024: $23,301
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%
Virginia
- 2023: $23,581
- 2024: $22,982
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%
Kansas
- 2023: $22,485
- 2024: $21,982
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%
South Carolina
- 2023: $25,082
- 2024: $24,533
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%
New Jersey
- 2023: $22,085
- 2024: $21,631
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%
Oregon
- 2023: $22,770
- 2024: $22,288
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%
Pennsylvania
- 2023: $22,950
- 2024: $22,471
- Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Non-Mortgage Debt Is Falling the Most
