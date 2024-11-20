News & Insights

10 States Where Non-Mortgage Debt Is Falling the Most

November 20, 2024 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

Debt is one of the most accurate yardsticks for measuring financial health, and in most of the country, households have less of it this year than last — at least when home loans aren’t part of the equation. A new study from consumer credit reporting agency Experian found that non-mortgage household debt fell between 2023 and 2024 in all but a few states.

Here’s a look at why people owe less and where non-mortgage debt fell the most.

What Is Non-Mortgage Debt?

Non-mortgage debt is a household’s combined balance of loans and lines of credit, not including first and second mortgages. That’s a big omission, considering Experian data shows that the average mortgage balance exceeded $250,000 in 2024 and that mortgages account for two-thirds of America’s $17 trillion overall consumer loan balance — but the omission is by design.

Non-mortgage debt is a telling statistic for analysts because it includes a much broader cross-section of the population than the 40% who have home loans. Much larger percentages hold consumer debt like auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and student loans, all of which are included in the category of non-mortgage debt.

Why Is Non-Mortgage Debt Falling?

Some types of non-mortgage debt, like personal loans, have plateaued, and others, like credit card debt, have increased modestly. However, all but a few states have experienced a decrease because of a dramatic decline in one kind of debt, in particular — student loans, which were broadly forgiven in the post-COVID era. 

According to Experian, massive student loan cancellations have relieved nearly 5 million people who went into debt to pay for college — roughly 10% of all student borrowers.

The States That Shed the Most Non-Mortgage Debt (and Washington, DC)

Non-mortgage debt declined by more than 2% over the last year in 10 states and the District of Columbia. 

Washington, D.C.

  • 2023: $25,413
  • 2024: $24,258
  • Year-over-year percent change: -4.5%

Maryland

  • 2023: $25,039
  • 2024: $24,081
  • Year-over-year percent change: -3.8%

Georgia

  • 2023: $26,554
  • 2024: $25,619
  • Year-over-year percent change: -3.5%

Indiana 

  • 2023: $22,172
  • 2024: $21,593
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.6%

Delaware

  • 2023: $23,887
  • 2024: $23,301
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%

Virginia

  • 2023: $23,581
  • 2024: $22,982
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%

Kansas

  • 2023: $22,485
  • 2024: $21,982
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%

South Carolina

  • 2023: $25,082
  • 2024: $24,533
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%

New Jersey

  • 2023: $22,085
  • 2024: $21,631
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

Oregon

  • 2023: $22,770
  • 2024: $22,288
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

Pennsylvania 

  • 2023: $22,950
  • 2024: $22,471
  • Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Non-Mortgage Debt Is Falling the Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

