10 States Where Non-Mortgage Debt Is Falling the Most

Debt is one of the most accurate yardsticks for measuring financial health, and in most of the country, households have less of it this year than last — at least when home loans aren’t part of the equation. A new study from consumer credit reporting agency Experian found that non-mortgage household debt fell between 2023 and 2024 in all but a few states.

Here’s a look at why people owe less and where non-mortgage debt fell the most.

What Is Non-Mortgage Debt?

Non-mortgage debt is a household’s combined balance of loans and lines of credit, not including first and second mortgages. That’s a big omission, considering Experian data shows that the average mortgage balance exceeded $250,000 in 2024 and that mortgages account for two-thirds of America’s $17 trillion overall consumer loan balance — but the omission is by design.

Non-mortgage debt is a telling statistic for analysts because it includes a much broader cross-section of the population than the 40% who have home loans. Much larger percentages hold consumer debt like auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and student loans, all of which are included in the category of non-mortgage debt.

Why Is Non-Mortgage Debt Falling?

Some types of non-mortgage debt, like personal loans, have plateaued, and others, like credit card debt, have increased modestly. However, all but a few states have experienced a decrease because of a dramatic decline in one kind of debt, in particular — student loans, which were broadly forgiven in the post-COVID era.

According to Experian, massive student loan cancellations have relieved nearly 5 million people who went into debt to pay for college — roughly 10% of all student borrowers.

The States That Shed the Most Non-Mortgage Debt (and Washington, DC)

Non-mortgage debt declined by more than 2% over the last year in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Washington, D.C.

2023: $25,413

$25,413 2024: $24,258

$24,258 Year-over-year percent change: -4.5%

Maryland

2023: $25,039

$25,039 2024: $24,081

$24,081 Year-over-year percent change: -3.8%

Georgia

2023: $26,554

$26,554 2024: $25,619

$25,619 Year-over-year percent change: -3.5%

Indiana

2023: $22,172

$22,172 2024: $21,593

$21,593 Year-over-year percent change: -2.6%

Delaware

2023: $23,887

$23,887 2024: $23,301

$23,301 Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%

Virginia

2023: $23,581

$23,581 2024: $22,982

$22,982 Year-over-year percent change: -2.5%

Kansas

2023: $22,485

$22,485 2024: $21,982

$21,982 Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%

South Carolina

2023: $25,082

$25,082 2024: $24,533

$24,533 Year-over-year percent change: -2.2%

New Jersey

2023: $22,085

$22,085 2024: $21,631

$21,631 Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

Oregon

2023: $22,770

$22,770 2024: $22,288

$22,288 Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

Pennsylvania

2023: $22,950

$22,950 2024: $22,471

$22,471 Year-over-year percent change: -2.1%

