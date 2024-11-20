10 States With the Highest Tech Salaries

The technology industry is a desirable one to work in thanks to the high demand and high salaries that typically come along with it. While you can find a high-paying tech job in pretty much every state in the U.S., some states tend to pay better than others.

To find the states with the highest tech salaries, NoDepositCasino.guide analyzed salaries for nearly 75 job titles in the tech field in all 50 states. The highest- and lowest-paying jobs were averaged to reveal the best- and worst-paying states.

Here’s a look at the 10 states with the highest salaries for tech jobs.

California

Average annual tech salary: $116,334

$116,334 Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager

West Virginia

Average annual tech salary: $113,092

$113,092 Highest-paying job title: Full-stack developer

Washington

Average annual tech salary: $110,760

$110,760 Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager

Maryland

Average annual tech salary: $110,358

$110,358 Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer

Massachusetts

Average annual tech salary: $109,363

$109,363 Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager

New York

Average annual tech salary: $108,237

$108,237 Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer

Virginia

Average annual tech salary: $107,717

$107,717 Highest-paying job title: Ruby on Rails developer

New Hampshire

Average annual tech salary: $106,442

$106,442 Highest-paying job title: Site reliability engineer

Colorado

Average annual tech salary: $105,598

$105,598 Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer

Connecticut

Average annual tech salary: $104,884

$104,884 Highest-paying job title: Cloud architect

Data is sourced from NoDepositCasino.guide and is accurate as of Oct. 29, 2024.

