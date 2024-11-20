The technology industry is a desirable one to work in thanks to the high demand and high salaries that typically come along with it. While you can find a high-paying tech job in pretty much every state in the U.S., some states tend to pay better than others.
To find the states with the highest tech salaries, NoDepositCasino.guide analyzed salaries for nearly 75 job titles in the tech field in all 50 states. The highest- and lowest-paying jobs were averaged to reveal the best- and worst-paying states.
Here’s a look at the 10 states with the highest salaries for tech jobs.
California
- Average annual tech salary: $116,334
- Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager
West Virginia
- Average annual tech salary: $113,092
- Highest-paying job title: Full-stack developer
Washington
- Average annual tech salary: $110,760
- Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager
Maryland
- Average annual tech salary: $110,358
- Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Massachusetts
- Average annual tech salary: $109,363
- Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager
New York
- Average annual tech salary: $108,237
- Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Virginia
- Average annual tech salary: $107,717
- Highest-paying job title: Ruby on Rails developer
New Hampshire
- Average annual tech salary: $106,442
- Highest-paying job title: Site reliability engineer
Colorado
- Average annual tech salary: $105,598
- Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Connecticut
- Average annual tech salary: $104,884
- Highest-paying job title: Cloud architect
Data is sourced from NoDepositCasino.guide and is accurate as of Oct. 29, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Tech Salaries
