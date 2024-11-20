News & Insights

10 States With the Highest Tech Salaries

The technology industry is a desirable one to work in thanks to the high demand and high salaries that typically come along with it. While you can find a high-paying tech job in pretty much every state in the U.S., some states tend to pay better than others.

To find the states with the highest tech salaries, NoDepositCasino.guide analyzed salaries for nearly 75 job titles in the tech field in all 50 states. The highest- and lowest-paying jobs were averaged to reveal the best- and worst-paying states.

Here’s a look at the 10 states with the highest salaries for tech jobs.

Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

California

  • Average annual tech salary: $116,334
  • Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Average annual tech salary: $113,092
  • Highest-paying job title: Full-stack developer

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Average annual tech salary: $110,760
  • Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager
Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

Maryland

  • Average annual tech salary: $110,358
  • Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Massachusetts

  • Average annual tech salary: $109,363
  • Highest-paying job title: Software engineering manager
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Average annual tech salary: $108,237
  • Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

Virginia

  • Average annual tech salary: $107,717
  • Highest-paying job title: Ruby on Rails developer

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Average annual tech salary: $106,442
  • Highest-paying job title: Site reliability engineer
Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

Colorado

  • Average annual tech salary: $105,598
  • Highest-paying job title: Blockchain engineer
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Average annual tech salary: $104,884
  • Highest-paying job title: Cloud architect

Data is sourced from NoDepositCasino.guide and is accurate as of Oct. 29, 2024.

