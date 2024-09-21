10 Best Places for Women To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Women face different challenges in retirement than men, and many involve money. Across all age groups, women have less than one-third the median retirement savings as men, according to research from Prudential Financial. Women are three times more likely to delay retirement due to caregiver duties, and those who depend heavily on Social Security in retirement get much smaller payments than men.

According to the Social Security Administration, the median Social Security benefit for a woman in 2024 is $1,623 a month. That compares to $2,080 for men. Much of the difference has to do with the fact that women earn less than men in the workplace, which means they contribute less to Social Security. Women also are much more likely to leave the workforce to care for family, which also cuts into their Social Security benefits.

Trying to get by on Social Security alone is nearly impossible in the United States when your monthly benefit is only $1,623. The average rent for an apartment in the U.S. was $1,739 a month as of July 2024, according to data from RentCafe. You can find much cheaper rents in certain places, but they might not be suitable for retirees in general or women in particular.

Safety is an important consideration for any retiree, but especially for women. You want to retire in a place with low crime rates. Retiring in a place with easy access to healthcare and senior social activities is also helpful.

A recent study from GOBankingRates ranked the safest and most affordable places to retire based on an analysis of data from the FBI, Sperling’s Best Places, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Based on that and other studies, here are 10 of the best places for women to live on Social Security, listed in alphabetical order:

Anacortes, Washington

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.971

0.971 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.833

0.833 Annual Cost of Living: $85,882

Dubuque, Iowa

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.853

0.853 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.914

0.914 Annual Cost of Living: $61,949

Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.930

0.930 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.887

0.887 Annual Cost of Living: $64,065

Jonesborough, Tennessee

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.973

0.973 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.925

0.925 Annual Cost of Living: $61,730

Keene, New Hampshire

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.945

0.945 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.894

0.894 Annual Cost of Living: $67,203

Kettering, Ohio

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.984

0.984 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.933

0.933 Annual Cost of Living: $58,228

Oxford, Mississippi

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.916

0.916 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.884

0.884 Annual Cost of Living: $60,490

Pinehurst, North Carolina

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.989

0.989 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.983

0.983 Annual Cost of Living: $68,516

Rochester, Minnesota

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.929

0.929 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.908

0.908 Annual Cost of Living: $68,735

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Violent Crime Rate Score: 0.939

0.939 Property Crime Rate Score: 0.878

0.878 Annual Cost of Living: $64,211

Other Data To Consider

In terms of the best states for women retirees, you’ll get different answers from different sources. An Insider Monkey analysis ranked these five states as the best for female retirees:

Delaware Washington Minnesota Colorado Florida

A separate analysis from Provise Management Group rated these five states as the best for female retirees:

Hawaii New Hampshire Tennessee Oregon Arizona

While these states all rank high as retirement destinations for women, they might not be a good fit for those who lean heavily on Social Security benefits (Hawaii is expensive no matter where you live).

