1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Poised to Trounce the S&P 500 in 2025

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) has quietly emerged as one of 2024's best-performing stocks, surging 118% year to date, compared to the S&P 500's 23.5% gain. This impressive performance reflects a dramatic turnaround in the company's fundamental business metrics, yet the stock may still have significant room to run.

This growth story is just beginning. The Honest Company's $726 million market cap represents a tiny fraction of the $550 billion-plus personal-care market, suggesting substantial upside potential as consumers increasingly gravitate toward clean, sustainable products. Let's examine why this under-the-radar personal-care company could deliver market-beating returns in 2025 and beyond.

A cleanly formulated success story

The Honest Company has transformed from a niche natural products maker into a formidable player in the personal-care space. The company's latest quarterly results tell a compelling story of operational improvement, with revenue climbing 15% to a record $99 million and gross margins expanding by 710 basis points to 38.7%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) has remained positive for four consecutive quarters, marking a clear turning point in profitability.

The company's multicategory approach has proven successful, with 2023 revenue breaking down as diapers and wipes at 63%, skin and personal care at 26%, and household and wellness products at 11%. This diversified portfolio has helped The Honest Company become the No. 1 natural brand in baby care, according to recent retail sales data.

Omnichannel growth and operational excellence

What's driving this success? The Honest Company's commitment to clean ingredients and sustainable design has resonated strongly with modern consumers, particularly in its core baby products and wipes portfolios.

Strategic partnerships with Target and Walmart have helped expand the company's reach to approximately 50,000 retail locations as of mid-2024. The company's digital momentum is also ramping up, with consumption at its largest online customer Amazon growing 19% in Q3 2024.

The company's transformation initiative, launched in 2023, has already delivered stellar results. Beyond margin expansion, management has demonstrated strong operational discipline by reducing inventory by $42 million while maintaining strong sales growth.

Keeping with this theme, this operational efficiency helped drive an $8.3 million improvement in net income for the third quarter of 2024, reaching positive territory at $165,000, compared to an $8 million loss in the prior-year period.

A strong balance sheet supporting future growth

The Honest Company's financial position has never been stronger. The company sports a pristine balance sheet with zero debt and approximately $53 million in cash and cash equivalents. This financial flexibility, combined with an operating cash flow of $18 million for the first nine months of 2024, provides ample resources for continued expansion.

Management's confidence is reflected in their latest full-year guidance revision. The company now projects high-single-digit revenue growth for 2024, up from its previous mid- to high-single-digit forecast. It also raised its adjusted EBITDA target to $20 million to $22 million for 2024, an increase from the previous $15 million to $18 million range.

This improved outlook aligns with Wall Street projections, as analysts expect revenue to grow 5.79% in 2025, suggesting the company's momentum should continue beyond this year.

Time to buy?

The Honest Company appears well-positioned to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences toward clean, sustainable personal-care products. The company has demonstrated consistent execution of its transformation strategy while maintaining strong brand equity with conscious consumers. And with the S&P 500 trading at a lofty Shiller price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 37.5, well above its historical mean of 17.1, this emerging growth story might offer better value and higher potential returns for long-term investors.

However, the personal-care market remains highly competitive, with both established players and new entrants vying for market share. The Honest Company's continued success will depend on its ability to maintain premium pricing power while expanding distribution and introducing innovative new products.

Still, for investors seeking exposure to the booming clean beauty and personal-care trend, The Honest Company's improved fundamentals and significant market opportunity make it an intriguing growth candidate for 2025.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.