1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. ( (FLWS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. presented to its investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of gifts and floral arrangements, renowned for its diverse brand portfolio and commitment to enhancing customer relationships through its innovative gifting solutions. The company operates primarily in the retail sector, offering a wide range of products from gourmet foods to personalized gifts.

In its fiscal 2025 first quarter, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. reported revenues of $242.1 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year, alongside a net loss of $34.2 million. Despite these challenges, the company observed a slight improvement in e-commerce revenue trends and a modest increase in gross profit margin.

Key financial metrics showed a 10% decrease in total consolidated revenues, with e-commerce revenues declining by 8%. The company’s gross profit margin improved by 20 basis points to 38.1%, while operating expenses were reduced slightly. However, the net loss increased compared to the same period last year, and the adjusted EBITDA loss also widened.

The company’s segments faced varying challenges, with Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, BloomNet, and Consumer Floral & Gifts all experiencing revenue declines. Nonetheless, strategic initiatives like inventory optimization and cost management efforts have helped improve segment margins in certain areas.

Looking ahead, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations for improved revenue trends as the year progresses. The company continues to focus on broadening its offerings and enhancing customer experiences to better navigate the uncertain consumer environment.

